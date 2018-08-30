Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Tailgating favorites

Here are a couple of recipes that were featured on KPRC2 News Midday on Aug. 30, 2018.

Tailgating Beer Queso

Ingredients

1 jar Cookwell & Co. Queso Blanco or Queso Escabeche

1 medium size white onion

1 pkg. Fresh Pico de gallo

1 32oz. HEB white Easy melt cheese

1 bottle Shiner Bock (or your choice of beer)

1 can Rotel diced tomatoes

2 pkgs. Pretzel rolls from the bakery or 1 box pretzels (frozen)

*season with Adam’s Reserve Yucatan Rojo for extra spice

Instructions

1. In a nonstick skillet on medium high heat sauté dice cut onion until soft.

2. Add beer and simmer for 15 minutes.

3. Transfer to large pot or crockpot and add queso blanco, easy melt cheese, pico de gallo and rotel tomatoes.

4. Heat until all is smooth and creamy stirring frequently to keep from sticking.

5. Heat bread according to package instructions and serve with queso for dipping.

Byer's Tailgating Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

1 dozen large eggs for each type of deviled eggs

¼ jar Byer’s Bread & Butter pickles 1 tsp. Adam’s Reserve House

¼ jar Byer’s Sriracha Dill pickles 1 tsp. Adam’s Reserve Spicy House

¼ jar Byer’s Candied Jalapenos 1 tsp. Adam’s Reserve Hickory House

1 cup Miracle Whip Salad Dressing for each type of deviled eggs

½ cup Yellow mustard

Instructions

1. In a large stock pot place eggs and fill with water, bring to boil and continue to boil for 10 minutes.

2. Rinse eggs in cold water, remove shell, cut into halves and remove yolk into a separate container.

3. Mix yolks, salad dressing and mustard until all is mixed well and smooth.

4. Dice cut choice of pickles with matching rub and stir into yolk mixture.

5. Fill yolk mixture into sliced egg whites. Cover and chill 1-2 hours and serve.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.