Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Garlic lemon salmon on salt slab

Here are some tasty recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that were featured on Channel 2 News Midday.

Garlic Lemon Salmon on Salt Slab

Ingredients

1 The Real Co. Himalayan Salt Cooking Slab

1 Lb Organic Atlantic Salmon Fillet

1/4 cup(s) Ottavio Private Reserve Extra Virgin Olive Oil

6 garlic cloves, chopped

2 whole lemon, zest and juice of one lemon, and half the other lemon to squeeze over salmon

1 Tsp H-E-B Peppercorn Medley With Grinder

Instructions

To prepare salt slab: Place dry salt slab over cold gas or charcoal grill. Light grill and heat slowly to 400°F. Once grill reaches temperature, allow salt slab to heat for another 20 to 30 minutes. If warming salt slab in oven. Set salt slab on rimmed baking sheet, place on rack in center of cold oven and heat to 400°F. Once oven reaches temperature, allow salt slab to heat for another 20 to 30 minutes. In a small bowl, add lemon zest, lemon juice, chopped garlic, and black pepper, whisk to combine. Set aside. In a baking dish place salmon skin side down. Drizzle lemon and garlic mixture over salmon and let sit for 5-10 minutes. Place salmon flesh side down on salt block. Cook 8-10 minutes and flip to finish cooking skin side down. Cook on salt block until internal temperature of salmon reads 145°F. Remove salmon from salt slab, allow to rest, squeeze half a lemon over salmon before serving.

Salt Slab Asparagus

Ingredients

1 The Real Co. Himalayan Salt Cooking Slab

1/4 cup(s) Ottavio Private Reserve Extra Virgin Olive Oil, reserve 1 tablespoon to drizzle over asparagus

2 Tbsp Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Tsp finely grated lemon zest

1 Tbsp H-E-B Texas Wildflower Honey

1/4 cup(s) thinly sliced basil leaves

1 Lb asparagus spears, trimmed

Instructions

To prepare salt slab: Place dry salt slab over cold gas or charcoal grill. Light grill and heat slowly to 400°F. Once grill reaches temperature, allow salt slab to heat for another 20 to 30 minutes. If warming salt slab in oven. Set salt slab on rimmed baking sheet, place on a rack in center of a cold oven and heat to 400°F. Once oven reaches temperature, allow salt slab to heat for another 20 to 30 minutes. In a small bowl, add lemon juice, zest and honey, whisk in olive oil until well combined. Stir in basil set aside. Lightly coat the asparagus in 1 tablespoon oil. Place the asparagus directly onto salt slab and cook until tender, about 2 to 3 minutes per side, using tongs to turn halfway through cooking. Remove the asparagus from the salt slab and transfer to plate. Arrange the asparagus onto a large platter. Stir dressing until well combined and use a spoon to drizzle over the asparagus.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.