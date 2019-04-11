Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Top off dinner with yummy twist on pineapple upside down cake

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Grilled Fish with Cherry Pomegranate Habanero Sauce

Ingredients

1 Robert's Reserve Cherry Pomegranate Habanero

1 1/2 Lb Whole Snapper, Cleaned and scale

2 Tbsp Adams Reserve All Purpose House Rub

2 large Orange, Sliced

2 large Lemon, Sliced

1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Orange Juice

1 cup(s) H-E-B No Sugar Added Dark Sweet Cherries

Instructions

1) Preheat grill to 400°F

2) Please slice oranges and lemons into the cavity of the fish. Season fish with rub and set

aside.

3) Spray your fish basket with non-stick grilling spray. Line one side of the fish basket with

citrus.

4) Please fish on top of citrus and place remaining citrus slice on top of fish and close basket.

5) Place fish basket with fish on to grill and cook about 6-7 minutes per side

6) In a small saucepan place Roberts Reserve into pan with orange juice and frozen cherries. Bring to a simmer and reduce until sauce has thickened.

7) Remove fish from grill and fish basket and set on to severing platter. Pour sauce over the top

and serve

Pineapple Coconut Mango Tequila Upside Down Cake

Ingredients

12 .7000 Oz Robert's Reserve Pineapple Coconut Mango Tequila Sauce

1 Hill Country Fare Yellow Moist Cake Mix, Prepare as directed on package

1 Hill Country Fare Pineapple Slices, 6 slices

4 Oz Brown Sugar

1 Oz Cooking Spray, grease baking dish

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 350°F

2) Spray a 9 inch round baking pan with cooking spray.

3) In the bottom of the baking pan add 1/2 cup of the Roberts Reserve sauce and evenly

sprinkle brown sugar.

4) Evenly line the bottom of the pan with pineapple slices.

5) Prepare cake mix according to package and by adding 1/2 cup of the Roberts Reserve sauce

in to mix.

6) Pour cake mix into baking pan and place into preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until

cake is firm.

7) Let cake cool for 20 minutes. Using a paring knife going around the cake to loosen cake from

pan before inverting cake onto platter. Serve with a scoop of H-E-B Select Ingredients

Creamy Creations 1905 Vanilla Ice Cream

