Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Yummy glazed salmon and bacon Brussels sprouts

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Citrus Sriracha Bacon Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients

10 Oz Better Than Good Bacon, chopped

1/2 cup(s) White Onions, chopped

2 Garlic Cloves, minced

1 Lb Brussels Sprouts, halved

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Citrus Sriracha Seasoning

Instructions

1) In a large non-stick pan, add in bacon and cook for 3 minutes or until most of the fat is

melted and bacon starts to get crispy.

2) Add in onions, garlic and brussels sprouts. Toss to coat with bacon grease and saute for 2

minutes on high heat.

3) Season brussels sprouts evenly with Adams Reserve Citrus Sriracha Seasoning. Lower heat

to medium and cover for 5 additional minutes or until desired tenderness

Sesame Honey Glazed Salmon

Ingredients

1 Lb Fresh Atlantic Salmon, portioned

1 Tbsp Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Asian House Rub, divided

1/4 cup(s) Honey

1 Tbsp Soy Sauce

Instructions

1) Season salmon with 1 tablespoon of Adams Reserve Asian House Rub, covering flesh side

completely and set aside.

2) In a medium non-stick pan, pre-heat Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil on high heat for 1 minute.

3) Pan-sear salmon, starting on the flesh side for 1 minute, then flip over on to skin side and lower

heat to medium. Cover and cook for an additional 4 - 6 minutes depending on the thickness of

filet, until the internal temperature of the fish reaches 145° F.

4) Remove salmon from pan and place on a serving plate. Return pan to stove top and wipe

excess fat.

5) Add in honey, 1 tablespoon of Adams Reserve Asian House Rub and soy sauce. Heat for 2

minutes, stirring, until glaze is heated through and flavors are incorporated. Pour glaze over

cooked salmon.

