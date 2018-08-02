Cookin' Time With H-E-B: White gazpacho with grapes and almonds

HOUSTON - Yields

4 large or 8 small servings

Ingredients

2 English cucumber peeled, seeded and chopped

3 slices white bread, crust removed

1/2 cup warm water

3 garlic cloves

6 Scallions (green onion), whites only- divided use, sliced thin

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1 tsp. lemon juice

1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted, divided use

salt as needed

3 Tbsp. Central Market Spanish olive oil

1/2 cup white grapes, halved

Instructions

Set aside 1 cup of the cucumber for garnish. Soak the bread in the water until soft. In a food processor or blender, combine the bread, remaining cucumber, garlic, half of the scallions, vinegar, lemon juice, ¼ cup of almonds, salt, and olive oil and process until the cucumber and almonds are completed incorporated. Add water if needed for consistency. Taste and add salt, vinegar, and lemon as needed.

To serve, top each portion of gazpacho with the remaining cucumber, scallions, grapes, and almonds.



