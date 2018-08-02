Cookin' Time With H-E-B: White gazpacho with grapes and almonds

HOUSTON - Yields
4 large or 8 small servings
Ingredients
- 2 English cucumber peeled, seeded and chopped
- 3 slices white bread, crust removed
- 1/2 cup warm water
- 3 garlic cloves
- 6 Scallions (green onion), whites only- divided use, sliced thin
- 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted, divided use
- salt as needed
- 3 Tbsp. Central Market Spanish olive oil
- 1/2 cup white grapes, halved
Instructions
- Set aside 1 cup of the cucumber for garnish.
- Soak the bread in the water until soft.
- In a food processor or blender, combine the bread, remaining cucumber, garlic, half of the scallions, vinegar, lemon juice, ¼ cup of almonds, salt, and olive oil and process until the cucumber and almonds are completed incorporated.
- Add water if needed for consistency.
- Taste and add salt, vinegar, and lemon as needed.
To serve, top each portion of gazpacho with the remaining cucumber, scallions, grapes, and almonds.
