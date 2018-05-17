Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Tuscan steaks, mixed greens with raspberry vinaigrette

HOUSTON - Here are some tasty recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that were featured on Channel 2 News Midday.
Tuscan Steaks
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 8-12 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
- 4 to 6 H-E-B Boneless Beef Ribeye Steaks,
- 1 to 2 tbsp. Adams Reserve House Rub
- ½ cup Ottavio Olive Oil
- ¼ cup Parmesan Cheese
- 2 tsp. Garlic, minced
- 1 Fresh Lemon
Instructions
1. Season steak with House rub and set aside.
2. Prepare charcoal fire or heat gas grill on High 10 minutes with lid closed.
3. Grill steaks 4 inches above Medium heat (4 second hand count or 375°F grill surface temperature) 3 to 6 minutes per side.
4. Mix the oil, parmesan cheese and garlic together in a bow.
5. Spoon the oil mixture on the steak and squeeze a ¼ of the fresh lemon over the steak.
Mixed greens with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
- 16 ounces Mixed Greens, your choice
- 1/8 cup Ottavio Olive Oil
- 1/8 cup Ottavio Balsamic Vinaigrette
- ½ pint fresh raspberries
- 4 ounces Feta cheese, crumbled
- 2 ounces Candied pecans, chopped
Instructions
1. Combine the vinaigrette, balsamic, raspberries and feta in a bowl and smash with a fork.
2. Spoon the dressing mixture over the greens and garnish with raspberries and pecans.
