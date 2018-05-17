Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Tuscan steaks, mixed greens with raspberry vinaigrette

HOUSTON - Here are some tasty recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that were featured on Channel 2 News Midday.

Tuscan Steaks

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 8-12 minutes

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

4 to 6 H-E-B Boneless Beef Ribeye Steaks,

1 to 2 tbsp. Adams Reserve House Rub

½ cup Ottavio Olive Oil

¼ cup Parmesan Cheese

2 tsp. Garlic, minced

1 Fresh Lemon

Instructions

1. Season steak with House rub and set aside.

2. Prepare charcoal fire or heat gas grill on High 10 minutes with lid closed.

3. Grill steaks 4 inches above Medium heat (4 second hand count or 375°F grill surface temperature) 3 to 6 minutes per side.

4. Mix the oil, parmesan cheese and garlic together in a bow.

5. Spoon the oil mixture on the steak and squeeze a ¼ of the fresh lemon over the steak.



Mixed greens with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

16 ounces Mixed Greens, your choice

1/8 cup Ottavio Olive Oil

1/8 cup Ottavio Balsamic Vinaigrette

½ pint fresh raspberries

4 ounces Feta cheese, crumbled

2 ounces Candied pecans, chopped

Instructions

1. Combine the vinaigrette, balsamic, raspberries and feta in a bowl and smash with a fork.

2. Spoon the dressing mixture over the greens and garnish with raspberries and pecans.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.