Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Tropical Hatch Salmon

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Tropical Hatch Salmon

Ingredients

1 Lb Atlantic Salmon

1 1/2 cup(s) Fisher Wieser Harvest Peach & Hatch Pepper Sauce

4 Oz H-E-B Pico De Gallo

2 Oz Ottavio Private Reserve Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Southwest Ancho Rub

1 Cedar Grilling Plank

Instructions

1) Soak your cedar plank for 30 minutes in water.

2) Meanwhile, mix your Pico De Gallo and hatch sauce in a small bowl and set aside.

3) Wash your salmon then pat dry, drizzle olive oil over salmon and put the rub over salmon.

4) Preheat grill to medium-high heat Put Cedar Plank on the grill for 3 minutes then lay salmon

skin-side down in the middle of the cedar plank. Cover grill lid, until salmon just cooked

through and the edges are browned - about 13-15 minutes. Salmon should be at 145 degrees .

5) Take Salmon off the cedar plank with a spatula should come right off skin. Pour the hatch

sauce mixture over hot salmon and serve

