Cookin' Time With H-E-B: These bacon jam recipes will take your bacon game to the next level

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Beef Meatloaf with Bacon Jam

Ingredients

6 slices Better Than Good Bacon, chopped

1 cup(s) white onion, chopped

1 Lb ground chuck

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Just Right Burger Spice

1 jar Better Than Good Bacon Jam

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup(s) panko bread crumbs

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 375*F

2) In a large skillet, cook bacon until almost crispy and fat is released. Add onion and saute

until translucent.

3) In a large bowl, combine bacon and onion mixture, beef 1/2 jar of Bacon Jam, Just Right

Burger Spice, egg and bread crumbs and mix well

3) Place mixture in a prepared baking dish and flatten into a rectangular shape. Top with

remaining 1/2 jar of Bacon Jam.

4) Bake for approximately 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 155*F.

Better Than Good Bacon Green Beans

Ingredients

3/4 cup(s) water

12 Oz bag H-E-B Green Beans, trimmed

1 Tbsp Ottavio Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Just Right Burger Spice

1/2 cup(s) yellow onions, chopped

1/2 jar Better Than Good Bacon Vinaigrette

Instructions

1) In a large non-stick pan, add in water and green beans, cover and simmer on medium heat

until all water is evaporated, about 4 minutes.

2) Once water is evaporated, add in Olive Oil, onions and Burger Spice and toss to coat. Saute

for 2 minutes until green beans are brown and onions are translucent.

3) Add in Bacon Vinaigrette and heat for 2 minutes tossing to coat green beans.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.