Cookin' Time With H-E-B: These bacon jam recipes will take your bacon game to the next level

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Beef Meatloaf with Bacon Jam
Ingredients
6 slices Better Than Good Bacon, chopped
1 cup(s) white onion, chopped
1 Lb ground chuck
1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Just Right Burger Spice
1 jar Better Than Good Bacon Jam
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup(s) panko bread crumbs
Instructions
1) Preheat oven to 375*F
2) In a large skillet, cook bacon until almost crispy and fat is released. Add onion and saute
until translucent.
3) In a large bowl, combine bacon and onion mixture, beef 1/2 jar of Bacon Jam, Just Right
Burger Spice, egg and bread crumbs and mix well
3) Place mixture in a prepared baking dish and flatten into a rectangular shape. Top with
remaining 1/2 jar of Bacon Jam.
4) Bake for approximately 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 155*F.
Better Than Good Bacon Green Beans
Ingredients
3/4 cup(s) water
12 Oz bag H-E-B Green Beans, trimmed
1 Tbsp Ottavio Olive Oil
1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Just Right Burger Spice
1/2 cup(s) yellow onions, chopped
1/2 jar Better Than Good Bacon Vinaigrette
Instructions
1) In a large non-stick pan, add in water and green beans, cover and simmer on medium heat
until all water is evaporated, about 4 minutes.
2) Once water is evaporated, add in Olive Oil, onions and Burger Spice and toss to coat. Saute
for 2 minutes until green beans are brown and onions are translucent.
3) Add in Bacon Vinaigrette and heat for 2 minutes tossing to coat green beans.
