Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Texas whiskey BBQ brisket

Here's are a couple of recipes from H-E-B that were featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Texas whiskey BBQ brisket

Ingredients

1 Brisket (fresh from HEB meat market)

½ cup Ottavio Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 Tbsp. Adams Reserve Rib, Roast & Steak Rub/Prime Rib & Steak

1 bottle Roberts Reserve Texas Style BBQ Sauce

½ bottle Roberts Reserve Whiskey Maple BBQ Sauce

1 bottle of Beer (Shiner Bock)

Instructions

1. Rub brisket with oil and season with rubs.

2. Mix bbq sauces and beer together.

3. Lay brisket in baking pan, cover with sauce and cover with foil.

4. Cook in a preheated oven(or on your grill) for 5-8 hours (depending on the size of brisket) at 350 degrees.

5. Brush brisket with bbq sauce, slice and serve with your favorite sides.

Bacon-wrapped asparagus

Ingredients

1 pkg. Fresh Asparagus

2 tsp. Adam’s Reserve Prim Rib & Steak Sear n Crust

1 pkg. Bacon

1 jar Better Than Good Bacon Jam Original

2 tsp. Central Market Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees (or grill).

2. Wash asparagus and wrap with bacon.

3. Season with sear n crust and place on baking pan.

4. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes.

5. Mix bacon jam and balsamic together and baste onto asparagus generously and bake an additional 5 minutes.

