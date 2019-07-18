Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Tasty back-to-school recipes

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Back-To-School Arroz Con Pollo

Ingredients

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 cup(s) green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup(s) yellow onion, chopped

1 10 oz bag Mahatma Saffron Yellow Rice

1 Jar Cookwell & Co. Tortilla Soup

1 cup(s) chicken broth

1 16 oz bag frozen mixed vegetables

1 Lb fully cooked chicken, shredded

Instructions

1. In a pot, heat up olive oil and saute bell pepper and onions for about 3 minutes or until translucent.

2. Add in rice and stir to coat in oil, toast for 2 minutes.

3. Add in Tortilla Soup and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, stirring to prevent from sticking.

4. Reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer for 15 minutes.

5. Add in frozen vegetables and chicken. Simmer for an additional 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

6. Serve and garnish with fresh chopped cilantro and sliced lemons, if desired. Enjoy!

Back-To-School Chicken Spaghetti

Ingredients

1 Lb spaghetti

1/2 Lb fully cooked chicken, shredded

1/2 Jar Cookwell & Co. Texas Ranch Casserole Starter

2 cup(s) H-E-B Mexican Blend Cheese, divided

1 cup(s) sour cream

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400*F. Cook spaghetti according to package instructions and set aside.

2. Drizzle with oil to prevent from sticking.

3. In a large bowl, combine cooked spaghetti, cooked chicken, Texas Ranch Casserole Starter,

1 cup of cheese and sour cream. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish, and top with the

rest of the cheese.

4. Bake for 15 minutes until top is golden brown and cheese is melted. Enjoy!

