Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Steak with Mustard Cream Sauce

HOUSTON - Here are a couple of recipes featured during Cookin' Time With H-E-B on KPRC2 News Midday.

Steak with Mustard Cream Sauce

Ingredients

4 steaks of choice

1 tbsp Adams Reverse All Purpose House Rub

2 tablespoon H-E-B Select Ingredients Sweet Cream Unsalted Butter

2 tablespoon shallots, finely chopped

1-1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Heavy Whipping Cream

2 Tablespoon Fischer & Wieser Texas German Fig Mustard Sauce

Instructions

Turn grill on to medium high heat Season steaks on both sides with Adams Reverse All Purpose House Rub. Add steaks to grill and cook 4- 5 minutes per side until desired doneness is reached. Remove from grill and let rest on a platter or cutting board. In a heavy skillet or cast-iron pan over the grill, add butter then shallots and cook until shallots become translucent - about 2-3 minutes. Add cream and bring to a simmer. Cook while stirring - about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in Fischer & Wieser Texas German Fig Mustard Sauce. Season to taste with Adams All Purpose Hose Rub. Serve over steaks.

Better Than Good sausage, grilled

Preparation time:5-7 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Serves 4-5

Ingredients

5 Better Than Good sausages

1tbsp vegetable oil

5 buns

Sliced onions

Fischer & Wieser Brat Haus Beer Mustard Sauce

Instructions

Light charcoal and spread evenly across one half of the grill. If using propane light burners only on one side of the grill. Oil grates with paper towel soaked in vegetable oil to prevent sticking. Place Better Than Good sausages on grates directly over heat and grill on each side until browned. If the casting bursts or burns move sausages away from heat. Cook Better Than Good sausages for 15-20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°F. Serve on buns with onions, and Fischer & Wieser Brat Haus Beer.

