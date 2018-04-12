Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Steak with Mustard Cream Sauce

HOUSTON - Here are a couple of recipes featured during Cookin' Time With H-E-B on KPRC2 News Midday.
Steak with Mustard Cream Sauce
Ingredients
4 steaks of choice
1 tbsp Adams Reverse All Purpose House Rub
2 tablespoon H-E-B Select Ingredients Sweet Cream Unsalted Butter
2 tablespoon shallots, finely chopped
1-1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Heavy Whipping Cream
2 Tablespoon Fischer & Wieser Texas German Fig Mustard Sauce
Instructions
- Turn grill on to medium high heat
- Season steaks on both sides with Adams Reverse All Purpose House Rub.
- Add steaks to grill and cook 4- 5 minutes per side until desired doneness is reached.
- Remove from grill and let rest on a platter or cutting board.
- In a heavy skillet or cast-iron pan over the grill, add butter then shallots and cook until shallots become translucent - about 2-3 minutes.
- Add cream and bring to a simmer. Cook while stirring - about 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in Fischer & Wieser Texas German Fig Mustard Sauce.
- Season to taste with Adams All Purpose Hose Rub.
- Serve over steaks.
Better Than Good sausage, grilled
Preparation time:5-7 minutes
Cook time: 15-20 minutes
Serves 4-5
Ingredients
5 Better Than Good sausages
1tbsp vegetable oil
5 buns
Sliced onions
Fischer & Wieser Brat Haus Beer Mustard Sauce
Instructions
- Light charcoal and spread evenly across one half of the grill. If using propane light burners only on one side of the grill.
- Oil grates with paper towel soaked in vegetable oil to prevent sticking.
- Place Better Than Good sausages on grates directly over heat and grill on each side until browned. If the casting bursts or burns move sausages away from heat.
- Cook Better Than Good sausages for 15-20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°F.
- Serve on buns with onions, and Fischer & Wieser Brat Haus Beer.
