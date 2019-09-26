Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Spice up your dinner with these flavors of India

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Bhindi Masala

Ingredients

1 Lb okra, chopped into rounds

2 Tbsp ghee, divided

1 cup(s) red onion, chopped

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

3/4 cup(s) Lotus Kitchen Butter Masala Simmer Sauce

Instructions

1) Wash and pat dry each okra with a paper towel and then chop it into rounds (remove the

head and little bit from the tail before chopping.)

2) In a large pan, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee on medium heat. Once it is hot, add the chopped

okra to the pan. Let it cook on medium heat for 10 minutes, then lower the heat to low and

cook for 5 more minutes. Stir often.

3) The okra is mostly cooked by now and there should be very little sliminess left. Remove okra

and set aside.

4) Add in remaining ghee and heat over medium heat. Add in chopped onion and saute for 2 - 3

minutes until translucent. Then add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add in Butter Masala

Simmer Sauce and bring to a simmer.

5) Add in the cooked okra and set to low-medium and cook for 5 minutes without covering the

pan.

6) Sprinkle with Garam Masala and garnish with ginger juliennes if needed. Serve with basmati

rice and naan bread

Grilled Indian Tandoori Chicken

Ingredients

2 Lb chicken leg quarters or legs, skinless

2 cup(s) plain greek yogurt

3 Tbsp Adams Reserve Tandoori Seasoning

1 lemon, juiced

Instructions

1) Using a paring knife, cut very shallow lines into the chicken flesh and add them to a large

bowl or zipper bag.

2) Add yogurt, Tandoori Seasoning and lemon juice to the chicken and mix well. Let marinade

in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, up to overnight.

3) Remove the majority of the marinade before cooking the chicken.

4) Preheat the grill to medium-high heat to cook the chicken until cooked through, 10 - 12

minutes

Indian Chicken Korma

Ingredients

1 1/2 Lb chicken breast, chopped into bite-sized pieces

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Garam Masala Seasoning

3/4 cup(s) Lotus Kitchen Chicken Korma Simmer Sauce

Instructions

1) Drizzle chicken with olive oil and sprinkle on the Garam Masala. Massage into meat and set

aside.

2) Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Sear the chicken for 5 - 6 minutes per

side, until cooked through.

3) Add in Chicken Korma Simmer Sauce and simmer for 15 minutes. Top with fresh sliced

green onions and serve with basmati rice and naan bread.

Indian Style Basmati Rice

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup(s) The Real Co. Basmati Rice

2 Tbsp ghee

1 cinnamon stick

2 pods green cardamom

2 whole cloves

1 Tbsp cumin seeds

2 1/2 cup(s) water

1 cup(s) yellow onion, thinly sliced

Instructions

1) Place rice into a bowl with enough water to cover. Set aside to soak for 20 minutes.

2) Heat the oil in a large pot or saucepan over medium heat. Add the cinnamon stick,

cardamom pods, cloves, and cumin seed. Cook and stir for about a minute, then add onion

to the pot and saute until a rich golden brown, about 10 minutes.

3) Drain the water from the rice, and stir into the pot. Cook and stir the rice for a few minutes,

until lightly toasted. Add salt and water to the pot, and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat

to low. Simmer for about 15 minutes, or until all of the water has been absorbed. Let stand

for 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork before serving.

Saag Paneer

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil, divided use

8 Oz paneer cheese, 1 inch diced cubes

1/2 cup(s) yellow onion, medium diced

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

9 Oz baby spinach

1 1/2 Tsp garam masala

1 Tsp salt

1 cup(s) H-E-B Organic Plain Yogurt

Instructions

1) Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Add paneer cheese

and stir frequently to brown on at least 2 sides of each cube. Remove to a plate and reserve.

2) Return pan to heat and add remaining oil. Add in onion and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add

in spinach, garam masala, and salt and cook until spinach is half wilted. Reduce heat to low

and add paneer back to pan and stir to combine.

3) Remove pan from heat and stir in yogurt until it forms a sauce. Adjust seasoning with salt

and pepper if desired.

