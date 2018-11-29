Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Simple chicken (or turkey) salad

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Chicken (or turkey) Salad

Ingredients

14 Oz broccoli slaw

1/2 cup(s) Cookwell & Company Cracked Pepper Vinaigrette

1 cup(s) Mayonnaise

2 cup(s) H-E-B Fully cooked rotisserie chicken or turkey

1/4 cup(s) Slivered almonds, toasted

Instructions

1) In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise and vinaigrette, toss with broccoli slaw.

2) Add remaining ingredients; mix, cover and chill for 20 minutes.

Banana Pudding

Ingredients

1 bag Slaton Wafers, Gingersnaps or Chessman cookies

6 Bananas, sliced

2 cup(s) Milk

5 Oz Instant French Vanilla Pudding Mix

8 Oz Cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup(s) Vela Farms Cinnamon Banana Jam

1/2 cup(s) Sweetened condensed milk

12 Oz Frozen whipped topping, thawed

Instructions

1) In a bowl, combine milk and pudding mix and blend well.

2) Using another bowl, combine the cream cheese, jam and condensed milk until smooth and

fold in the whipped topping.

3) Add the cream cheese mixture to the pudding and fold until blended.

4) Line the bottom of a 9 x 13 baking dish with 1 layer of cookies and all of the bananas spread

on top.

5) Pour the mixture over the cookies and bananas and top with another layer of cookies.

6) Refrigerate or freeze for 3-4 hours before serving.

Chef's note: Squeeze half lemon over sliced bananas to prevent from turning brown.

A-Lo's Spritzer

Ingredients

1 A-Lo's Cranberry Chiller

1 H-E-B Twist or Sprite

1 Citrus for Garnish

Instructions

1) Combine both products in a pitcher and pour over ice. Garnish with your favorite slice of

citrus

