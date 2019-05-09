Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Shrimp Scampi

HOUSTON - Here is a recipe from the kitchen of H-E-B that was featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Cacio e Pepe Shrimp Scampi

Prep Time: 0 hr 10 min

Cook Time: 0 hr 10 min

Ingredients:

1 Lb Shrimp peeled & deveined

2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Cacio e Pepe Bread Dipper

3 Tbsp Ottavio Private Reserve EVOO

4 Tbsp Heb Unsalted Butter

2 Garlic Clove

Instructions:

Toss Shrimp with oil and 1 tbsp of Adams Reserve Cacio e Pepe Bread Dipper. Heat a large skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add 1 tbsp Evoo and pan sear the shrimp 1-2 minutes per side. Remove shrimp from pan and set aside. In the same skillet, add 2 tbsp of Ottavio EVOO, 1 tbsp Adams Reserve Cacio e Pepe Bread Dipper, garlic and butter. Heat 1-2 minute then add in the cooked shrimp. Serve and enjoy.

Optional: Top with Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese and Parsley. Serve over Pasta.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.