Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Shrimp Scampi

HOUSTON - Here is a recipe from the kitchen of H-E-B that was featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Cacio e Pepe Shrimp Scampi
Prep Time: 0 hr 10 min
Cook Time: 0 hr 10 min
Ingredients:
1 Lb Shrimp peeled & deveined
2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Cacio e Pepe Bread Dipper
3 Tbsp Ottavio Private Reserve EVOO
4 Tbsp Heb Unsalted Butter
2 Garlic Clove
Instructions:
- Toss Shrimp with oil and 1 tbsp of Adams Reserve Cacio e Pepe Bread Dipper.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add 1 tbsp Evoo and pan sear the shrimp 1-2 minutes per side.
- Remove shrimp from pan and set aside.
- In the same skillet, add 2 tbsp of Ottavio EVOO, 1 tbsp Adams Reserve Cacio e Pepe Bread Dipper, garlic and butter.
- Heat 1-2 minute then add in the cooked shrimp.
- Serve and enjoy.
Optional: Top with Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese and Parsley. Serve over Pasta.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.