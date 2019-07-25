Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Shrimp and sprouts

Here are a few tasty recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC 2 News Midday.

Kathryn's Favorite Shrimp Tacos

Ingredients

1 Lb Raw Shrimp

6 Corn Tortillas

3 Tbsp Adams Reserve Southwest Ancho Rub

1/2 cup(s) Corn Starch

4 Tbsp Avocado Oil

Instructions

1. Heat Avocado oil to a med-high temp in a large pan.

2. While Oil is Heating, mix the southwest rub and cornstarch in a bowl. Then toss shrimp into

a bowl.

3. Then drop shrimp in oil be sure to not to over crowd. Cook approximately 1-2 minutes per

side. When done set aside on a dry paper towel.

4. Pour out oil then in the same pan heat Tortillas. 1-2 minutes per side then place 3-4 shrimp in

warm Tortillas. Top with Coleslaw or serve just with shrimp.

Coleslaw for Shrimp Tacos

Ingredients

1/2 cup(s) Cilantro ( cleaned and chopped)

1/2 Purple Cabbage

1/2 Green cabbage

1 Green Onion

1/2 cup(s) CookWell and Company Hatch Vignette

1/2 cup(s) mayo

Instructions

1. First, wash all the vegetables in the recipe. Dry and set aside.

2. Cut the Purple and green Cabbage using a shape knife or using a Mandolin. be sure to cut the core out before you start cutting the cabbage into thin Robbins. place in a bowl.

3. Then chop green onion and cilantro chop. Then Place in a bowl with the cabbage.

4. In a small bowl mix dressing and mayo mix into a bowl with the vegetables.

5. Serve over shrimp taco or just as a side dish.

Bacon Vinaigrette Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients

1/2 cup(s) Bacon Vinaigrette

2 cup(s) Brussels Sprouts, Sliced

3 H-E-B Natural Uncured Turkey Bacon, Diced

2 Tbsp Ottavio Sesame Oil

1 small Onion, Diced

1/4 cup(s) POM Pomegranate Seeds

Instructions

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook bacon until crispy. Remove from skillet and set aside.

2. In the same skillet add in Brussels sprouts and onions. Cook for 6-7 mins or until fork tender.

3. Reduce heat to low and add in the bacon vinaigrette. Simmer for 1-2 minutes.

4. Remove from heat and add in bacon and pomegranates. Enjoy!

