Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Shrimp and sprouts

Here are a few tasty recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC 2 News Midday.
Kathryn's Favorite Shrimp Tacos
Ingredients
1 Lb Raw Shrimp
6 Corn Tortillas
3 Tbsp Adams Reserve Southwest Ancho Rub
1/2 cup(s) Corn Starch
4 Tbsp Avocado Oil
Instructions
1. Heat Avocado oil to a med-high temp in a large pan.
2. While Oil is Heating, mix the southwest rub and cornstarch in a bowl. Then toss shrimp into
a bowl.
3. Then drop shrimp in oil be sure to not to over crowd. Cook approximately 1-2 minutes per
side. When done set aside on a dry paper towel.
4. Pour out oil then in the same pan heat Tortillas. 1-2 minutes per side then place 3-4 shrimp in
warm Tortillas. Top with Coleslaw or serve just with shrimp.
Coleslaw for Shrimp Tacos
Ingredients
1/2 cup(s) Cilantro ( cleaned and chopped)
1/2 Purple Cabbage
1/2 Green cabbage
1 Green Onion
1/2 cup(s) CookWell and Company Hatch Vignette
1/2 cup(s) mayo
Instructions
1. First, wash all the vegetables in the recipe. Dry and set aside.
2. Cut the Purple and green Cabbage using a shape knife or using a Mandolin. be sure to cut the core out before you start cutting the cabbage into thin Robbins. place in a bowl.
3. Then chop green onion and cilantro chop. Then Place in a bowl with the cabbage.
4. In a small bowl mix dressing and mayo mix into a bowl with the vegetables.
5. Serve over shrimp taco or just as a side dish.
Bacon Vinaigrette Brussels Sprouts
Ingredients
1/2 cup(s) Bacon Vinaigrette
2 cup(s) Brussels Sprouts, Sliced
3 H-E-B Natural Uncured Turkey Bacon, Diced
2 Tbsp Ottavio Sesame Oil
1 small Onion, Diced
1/4 cup(s) POM Pomegranate Seeds
Instructions
1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook bacon until crispy. Remove from skillet and set aside.
2. In the same skillet add in Brussels sprouts and onions. Cook for 6-7 mins or until fork tender.
3. Reduce heat to low and add in the bacon vinaigrette. Simmer for 1-2 minutes.
4. Remove from heat and add in bacon and pomegranates. Enjoy!
