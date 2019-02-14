Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Romantic dinners for your valentine

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Sweetheart Steak

Ingredients

1 Sweetheart Steak Boneless Beef Ribeye Steak

2 Tbsp Adams Reserve House All Purpose Rub

1 Tbsp H-E-B Select Ingredients Roasted Garlic & Herb Finishing Butter

Instructions

1) 10 minutes before grilling, remove steak from refrigerator and let sit at room temperature.

2) Heat grill to high. Season steak on both sides with house rub. Place steak on grill and cook

5-7 minutes preside for medium.

3) Transfer steak to cutting board. Place finishing butter on top of steak and loosely cover with

foil for 5 minutes and serve.

Truffle Salt mashed potatoes

Ingredients

5 Lb russet potatoes

1 cup(s) heavy cream

1/2 cup(s) butter

8 Oz cream cheese

1 Tbsp Truffle salt

Instructions

1) Wash potatoes and cut into quarter

2) Place in boiling water and cook until tender

3) Drain and add butter, cream cheese and truffle salt.

4) Mash and add cream as needed to create a creamy mashed potato

Peach Bourbon Bread Pudding

Ingredients

14 3/4 Oz Fisher & Weiser Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce

1 H-E-B Scratch Apple Cinnamon Golden Raisin Bread

1 cup(s) H-E-B Organics White Chocolate Baking Chips

4 cup(s) H-E-B Heavy Whipping Cream

1 cup(s) Nature's Berry Fruit Mix

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 350°F

2) In a large pot over medium heat. Heat whipping cream, peach bourbon sauce and white

chocolate morsels, until morsels are melted and remove from heat.

3) Cut bread into 1-inch pieces and place into a large bowl with berry mix.

4) Pour heavy cream mixture bread and let sit for 10-15 minutes. Place mixture into a greased

11 x 7 baking dish. place into oven and bake for 30-40 minutes.

5) Remove from oven and let cool for 15-20 minutes and serve with H-E-B Select Ingredients

Cream Creation 1905 Vanilla Ice Cream

