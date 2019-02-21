Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Ready for rodeo

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Texas Ranch Casserole
Ingredients
32 oz Cookwell & Co. Texas Ranch Casserole Mix
12 oz H-E-B Meal simple Deli Roti Shred Chicken
4 cups H-E-B Colby & Monterey jack shred Cheese
13 H-E-B Corn tortillas (yellow or white)
Instructions
- Cut the tortillas into 1-inch pieces.
- Place the chicken, tortilla, Texas Ranch Mix and 2 cups cheese into a large mixing bowl and mix.
- Place the mixture in a sprayed 9x13 baking pan.
- Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top of the mixture and cover with foil.
- Bake on 350F for 30-35 minutes or until the cheese is melted in the middle of the casserole.
- Share your dish with us on social media using #HEBrecipe
EZ pizza soup
Ingredients
32 oz Cookwell & Co. Tomato Basil Soup
1/2 medium Ggeen pepper
8 oz H-E-B pepperoni slices
4 oz sliced baby bellas mushrooms
Instructions
- Place the tomato soup in a large saucepan and heat on medium.
- Add the green peppers (diced), to the soup and cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Add the pepperoni (dice into smaller pieces if desired) and mushrooms to the soup.
- Bring soup to a simmer for 3-4 minutes.
Creamy white bean and kale soup
Ingredients
32 oz Cookwell & Co. White Bean and Kale Soup
2 cups CM Chicken Broth
10 oz H-E-B Mild Italian Sausage, cooked and drained
1 1/2 cups H-E-B heavy cream
Instructions
- Preheat a medium-size skillet to medium high. Cook the sausage until the internal temperature reaches 165F. Drain the grease.
- Place the cooked sausage in a medium-size stockpot.
- Add the chicken broth, soup and heavy cream to the pot.
- Heat on medium for 5-7 minutes or until simmering.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.