Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Ready for rodeo

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Texas Ranch Casserole  

Ingredients

32 oz Cookwell & Co. Texas Ranch Casserole Mix 

12 oz H-E-B Meal simple Deli Roti Shred Chicken 

4 cups H-E-B Colby & Monterey jack shred Cheese 

13 H-E-B Corn tortillas (yellow or white)  

Instructions

  1. Cut the tortillas into 1-inch pieces.    
  2. Place the chicken, tortilla, Texas Ranch Mix and 2 cups cheese into a large mixing bowl and mix.
  3. Place the mixture in a sprayed 9x13 baking pan.
  4. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top of the mixture and cover with foil.
  5. Bake on 350F for 30-35 minutes or until the cheese is melted in the middle of the casserole.
  6. Share your dish with us on social media using #HEBrecipe

EZ pizza soup 

Ingredients

32 oz Cookwell & Co. Tomato Basil Soup   

1/2 medium Ggeen pepper  

8 oz H-E-B pepperoni slices

4 oz sliced baby bellas mushrooms

Instructions

  1. Place the tomato soup in a large saucepan and heat on medium.
  2. Add the green peppers (diced), to the soup and cook for 2-3 minutes.
  3. Add the pepperoni (dice into smaller pieces if desired) and mushrooms to the soup.
  4. Bring soup to a simmer for 3-4 minutes.

Creamy white bean and kale soup

Ingredients

32 oz Cookwell & Co. White Bean and Kale Soup

2 cups CM Chicken Broth

10 oz H-E-B Mild Italian Sausage, cooked and drained  

1 1/2 cups H-E-B heavy cream 

Instructions

  1. Preheat a medium-size skillet to medium high. Cook the sausage until the internal temperature reaches 165F. Drain the grease. 
  2. Place the cooked sausage in a medium-size stockpot.
  3. Add the chicken broth, soup and heavy cream to the pot.
  4. Heat on medium for 5-7 minutes or until simmering.

