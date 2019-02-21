Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Ready for rodeo

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Texas Ranch Casserole

Ingredients

32 oz Cookwell & Co. Texas Ranch Casserole Mix

12 oz H-E-B Meal simple Deli Roti Shred Chicken

4 cups H-E-B Colby & Monterey jack shred Cheese

13 H-E-B Corn tortillas (yellow or white)

Instructions

Cut the tortillas into 1-inch pieces. Place the chicken, tortilla, Texas Ranch Mix and 2 cups cheese into a large mixing bowl and mix. Place the mixture in a sprayed 9x13 baking pan. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top of the mixture and cover with foil. Bake on 350F for 30-35 minutes or until the cheese is melted in the middle of the casserole. Share your dish with us on social media using #HEBrecipe

EZ pizza soup

Ingredients

32 oz Cookwell & Co. Tomato Basil Soup

1/2 medium Ggeen pepper

8 oz H-E-B pepperoni slices

4 oz sliced baby bellas mushrooms

Instructions

Place the tomato soup in a large saucepan and heat on medium. Add the green peppers (diced), to the soup and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the pepperoni (dice into smaller pieces if desired) and mushrooms to the soup. Bring soup to a simmer for 3-4 minutes.

Creamy white bean and kale soup

Ingredients

32 oz Cookwell & Co. White Bean and Kale Soup

2 cups CM Chicken Broth

10 oz H-E-B Mild Italian Sausage, cooked and drained

1 1/2 cups H-E-B heavy cream

Instructions

Preheat a medium-size skillet to medium high. Cook the sausage until the internal temperature reaches 165F. Drain the grease. Place the cooked sausage in a medium-size stockpot. Add the chicken broth, soup and heavy cream to the pot. Heat on medium for 5-7 minutes or until simmering.

