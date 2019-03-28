Cookin Time With HEB

Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Perfect southwest shrimp to go with creamy grits

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Southwest Ancho Seared Shrimp

Ingredients

1 Lb Argentine Red Shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 Tsp Adams Reserve Rub
2 Tbsp Ottavio Private Reserve Avocado Oil

Instructions

1) Season shrimp in a bowl with the Southwest Rub, then set aside.

2) Heat a large skillet to high heat, add in Avocado oil. Heat for 1-2 minutes.

3) When the oil is hot add in shrimp sear shrimp for 2 minutes. Then flip shrimp and sear for
another 1-2 minutes.

4) When shrimp is done then serve over rice or grits

White Wine and Garlic Butter Grits

Ingredients

4 cup(s) Water
2 Tbsp Adams Reserve White Wine and Garlic Butter Seasoning
1 cup(s) Instant Grits
2 Tbsp Unsalted Butter
1/2 cup(s) Heavy Whipping Cream
1/2 cup(s) Parmesan Cheese

Instructions

1) In a medium pot, bring water to a boil.

2) Add in grits and butter, and turn heat down to medium. Simmer for 5 minutes stirring
occasionally.

3) Add in cream, cheese and Adams Seasoning. Stir for 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.

