Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Perfect southwest shrimp to go with creamy grits

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Southwest Ancho Seared Shrimp
Ingredients
1 Lb Argentine Red Shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 Tsp Adams Reserve Rub
2 Tbsp Ottavio Private Reserve Avocado Oil
Instructions
1) Season shrimp in a bowl with the Southwest Rub, then set aside.
2) Heat a large skillet to high heat, add in Avocado oil. Heat for 1-2 minutes.
3) When the oil is hot add in shrimp sear shrimp for 2 minutes. Then flip shrimp and sear for
another 1-2 minutes.
4) When shrimp is done then serve over rice or grits
White Wine and Garlic Butter Grits
Ingredients
4 cup(s) Water
2 Tbsp Adams Reserve White Wine and Garlic Butter Seasoning
1 cup(s) Instant Grits
2 Tbsp Unsalted Butter
1/2 cup(s) Heavy Whipping Cream
1/2 cup(s) Parmesan Cheese
Instructions
1) In a medium pot, bring water to a boil.
2) Add in grits and butter, and turn heat down to medium. Simmer for 5 minutes stirring
occasionally.
3) Add in cream, cheese and Adams Seasoning. Stir for 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.
