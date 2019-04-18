Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Perfect sides and appetizers for Easter

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Jalapeno Popper Mash Potatoes

Ingredients

5 Lb H-E-B Yukon Gold Potatoes

6 fl oz Roberts Reserve Jalapeno Popper Dip

1 1/4 cup(s) H-E-B Heavy Whipping Cream

2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve House Seasoning

Instructions

1) Begin by lightly washing the potatoes under cold, running water. Add to a large stock pot

and fill with cold water.

2) Bring the potatoes to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer.

3) In a separate skillet, add the remaining ingredients over low heat, and gently heat through.

4) Drain the potatoes when cooked, and mash well.

5) Add the cream mixture into the potatoes, and whip to combine. Serve hot!

Southwest Bacon Deviled Egg

Ingredients

12 large Eggs

5 Tbsp Roberts Reserve Southwest Dip

1/2 Lb Better Than Good Bacon

1 Tbsp H-E-B Sweet Relish

Instructions

1) Place eggs in a pot of cold water high enough to cover them by an inch. Bring to a boil.

2) Once boiling, continue to boil eggs for 7 minutes. After 5 minutes, shut off the heat and

cover for 5 more minutes.

3) Drain the boiled eggs and run under cold water until you can safely handle them with your

hands. Once cooled, peeled the eggs.

4) Cut the peeled eggs in half. Remove the yolks and reserve in a bowl. Set the white halves

aside on a plate

5) Mash the yolks with a fork until evenly gritted. Add the Southwest Dip, relish and blend until

smooth. Add salt and pepper and mix together.

6) Chop and Combine six strips of bacon with southwest egg mixture. Fill the reserved egg

whites evenly with the yolk mixture. Serve immediately or chill for later service.

Chef's Note: Sprinkle the eggs with a little coarse ground salt for extra flavor and add a thick cut of

bacon on top as a garnish to each one.

