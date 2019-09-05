Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Perfect recipes to kick off tailgating season

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Bacon jalapeno cheese dip

Ingredients

16 Oz HEB cream cheese

9 Oz Better than good bacon jam

1 cup(s) HEB Mild Cheddar Cheese

1/3 cup(s) green onions

Instructions

1) Heat oven to 350F. Coat a 9x13 baking pan with nonstick spray.

2) Spread the cream cheese on the bottom of the baking dish.

3) Spread the bacon jam over the cream cheese.

4) Sprinkle the cheese over the bacon jam. Bake 8-10 minutes or until bubbly and hot.

5) Serve with chips or bread slices

Tomahawk pork chop with spicy BBQ sauce

Ingredients

4 medium Tomahawk pork chop

4 Tsp Adam's reserve Smoked mustard rub

4 Tbsp Ottavio Olive oil

1 cup(s) EH Havana BBQ sauce

4 Oz HEB Original bacon

2 Tsp EH Bull hot sauce

Instructions

1) Heat the grill on medium-high heat. Grill the tomahawk for 6-8 minutes on each side.

2) In a skillet, cook the bacon, cool and dice into bite-size pieces. Set aside.

3) In a saucepan, add the Havana BBQ sauce, bacon and 1-2 teaspoons of the hot sauce. Heat

on low for 2-3 minutes. Top over the tomahawk.

