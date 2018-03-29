Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Perfect Prime Rib

KPRC

The Perfect Prime Rib

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 ½ to 3 hours

Serves: 8 to 14

Ingredients

4-8 pounds boneless Natural Angus Beef Ribeye Roast

¼ to ½ cup Adams Peppercorn & Garlic, or Prime Rib & Steak Rub

½ cup Robert’s Reserve Horseradish and Onion Dip

1-1 ½ Cup Heavy Cream

Instructions

Heat oven to 300°F for whole roast or 325°F for half roast (refer to label). Spread dry-rub seasoning over top and all sides of roast to coat well. Place roast on a rack in a shallow roasting pan, fat side up. Place in oven; cook 20 minutes per pound for a rare center or 25 minutes per pound for a medium-rare center. ( rare 135F internal temp, 145 medium) Remove from oven and let roast stand 15 minutes; then carve into slices as thick as you wish. Heat the 1 cup heavy cream and Horseradish and Onion together in a skillet on medium heat. (Add the remaining cream for desired thickness.) Continue heating for 4-6 minutes. Serve warm over Prime rib.

Lemon Dill Asparagus

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 5-10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1- 1 1/2 Pounds Asparagus, bottoms trimmed

1 Tablespoon Adams Reserve House Rub

1 cup half & half or heavy cream

½ Lemon Dill and Capers Sauce

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Blanch asparagus and chill ( bring water to a boil in a saucepan, add salt, and simmer 2-3 minutes only depending on diameter of asparagus.) Use same cooking pot to heat cream, Lemon sauce and house rub over Medium-High heat. Ladle the sauce over the asparagus and top with remaining cheese and serve immediately.

