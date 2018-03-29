Cookin Time With HEB

Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Perfect Prime Rib

KPRC

Here are some recipes from that were featured during Cookin' Time with H-E-B on KPRC2 News Midday.

The Perfect Prime Rib

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 ½ to 3 hours
Serves: 8 to 14

Ingredients

  • 4-8 pounds boneless Natural Angus Beef Ribeye Roast
  • ¼ to ½ cup Adams Peppercorn & Garlic,  or Prime Rib & Steak Rub
  • ½ cup  Robert’s Reserve Horseradish and Onion Dip
  • 1-1 ½  Cup Heavy Cream

Instructions

  1. Heat oven to 300°F for whole roast or 325°F for half roast (refer to label).  Spread dry-rub seasoning over top and all sides of roast to coat well.
  2. Place roast on a rack in a shallow roasting pan, fat side up.  Place in oven;  cook 20 minutes per pound for a rare center or 25 minutes per pound for a medium-rare center.   ( rare 135F internal temp,  145 medium)
  3. Remove from oven and let roast stand 15 minutes; then carve into slices as thick as you wish.
  4. Heat the 1 cup heavy cream and Horseradish and Onion together in a skillet on medium heat. (Add the remaining cream for desired thickness.)  Continue heating for 4-6 minutes. Serve warm over Prime rib.

Lemon Dill Asparagus

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 5-10 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 1- 1 1/2 Pounds Asparagus, bottoms trimmed
  • 1 Tablespoon Adams Reserve House Rub
  • 1 cup half & half or heavy cream
  • ½ Lemon Dill and Capers Sauce
  • ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

  1. Blanch asparagus and chill ( bring water to a boil in a saucepan, add salt, and simmer 2-3 minutes only depending on diameter of asparagus.)
  2. Use same cooking pot to heat cream, Lemon sauce and house rub  over Medium-High heat.  Ladle the  sauce over the asparagus and top with remaining cheese and serve immediately.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.