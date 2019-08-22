Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Papas bravas for your next tapas dinner party

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Quick Papas Bravas
Ingredients
2 Lb Baby Gold Potatoes
6 Oz Ferrer Tapas Brava Sauce
4 Oz CM Spanish Olive Oil
3 Tbsp Minced Garlic
Instructions
1) Wash and dice the potatoes into bite-size pieces.
2) Heat a skillet on medium-high and add the olive oil and garlic potatoes.
3) Saute the garlic for a minute and add the potatoes.
4) Continue to saute the potatoes until lightly golden brown.
5) Remove from skillet and top with Brava sauce.
