Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Papas bravas for your next tapas dinner party

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Quick Papas Bravas

Ingredients

2 Lb Baby Gold Potatoes

6 Oz Ferrer Tapas Brava Sauce

4 Oz CM Spanish Olive Oil

3 Tbsp Minced Garlic

Instructions

1) Wash and dice the potatoes into bite-size pieces.

2) Heat a skillet on medium-high and add the olive oil and garlic potatoes.

3) Saute the garlic for a minute and add the potatoes.

4) Continue to saute the potatoes until lightly golden brown.

5) Remove from skillet and top with Brava sauce.

