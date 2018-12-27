Cookin' Time With H-E-B: New Year's party foods

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Bacon Queso Blanco

Ingredients

5 bacon slices, cooked and chopped

1 Cookwell & Company Queso Blanco con Chile Verde

12 Oz container H-E-B pico de gallo

Instructions

1) Place a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat.

2) Place bacon in a hot pan and allow to cook 3 to 5 minutes, or until crispy. Take care to stir bacon occasionally so that it cooks evenly. Strain bacon fat from pan.

3) Add queso to bacon and allow to heat through for about 2 more minutes.

4) Add pico de gallo and stir to combine. Garnish with crispy bacon and serve with chips.

Corn & Kale Salsa

Ingredients

1 Texas Brew Kale Fire Roasted Signature Salsa

15 1/4 Oz H-E-B No Salt Added Crisp N' Sweet Whole Kernel Corn

1 large Avocado, Diced

1 Lime, Fresh squeeze

8 Oz H-E-B Select Ingredients Mild Pico de Gallo

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve House All Purpose Rub

Instructions

1) In a large bowl combine all ingredients and serve.

Nachos

Ingredients

1 H-E-B Mi Tienda Refried Pinto Beans, Heat as directed on package

1 Mi Tienda Seasoned Mexican Style Pork- Para Taco de Carne Al Pastor or Mi Tienda Seasoned Diced

Beef- Para Tacos de Bistec Norteno, Cook as directed on package

8 Oz Cookwell & Company Queso Con Salsa Escabeche, Heated as directed on jar

14 Oz H-E-B Select Ingredients Hot Pico de Gallo

8 Oz H-E-B Shredded Iceberg Lettuce

8 Oz El Mexicano Crema Oaxaquena

8 Oz Cookwell & Company Escabeche Style Salsa

14 Oz Central Market White Corn Tortilla Chips

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 400°F

2) On a baking sheet place tortilla chips.

3) Top tortilla chips with beans cooked meat, and queso.

4) Place baking sheet into oven and bake for 15-20 minutes.

5) Remove baking sheet from oven and top with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, and escabeche

salsa.

