Cookin' Time With H-E-B: New Year's party foods

Bacon Queso Blanco
Ingredients
5 bacon slices, cooked and chopped
1 Cookwell & Company Queso Blanco con Chile Verde
12 Oz container H-E-B pico de gallo
Instructions
1) Place a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat.
2) Place bacon in a hot pan and allow to cook 3 to 5 minutes, or until crispy. Take care to stir bacon occasionally so that it cooks evenly. Strain bacon fat from pan.
3) Add queso to bacon and allow to heat through for about 2 more minutes.
4) Add pico de gallo and stir to combine. Garnish with crispy bacon and serve with chips.
Corn & Kale Salsa
Ingredients
1 Texas Brew Kale Fire Roasted Signature Salsa
15 1/4 Oz H-E-B No Salt Added Crisp N' Sweet Whole Kernel Corn
1 large Avocado, Diced
1 Lime, Fresh squeeze
8 Oz H-E-B Select Ingredients Mild Pico de Gallo
1 Tbsp Adams Reserve House All Purpose Rub
Instructions
1) In a large bowl combine all ingredients and serve.
Nachos
Ingredients
1 H-E-B Mi Tienda Refried Pinto Beans, Heat as directed on package
1 Mi Tienda Seasoned Mexican Style Pork- Para Taco de Carne Al Pastor or Mi Tienda Seasoned Diced
Beef- Para Tacos de Bistec Norteno, Cook as directed on package
8 Oz Cookwell & Company Queso Con Salsa Escabeche, Heated as directed on jar
14 Oz H-E-B Select Ingredients Hot Pico de Gallo
8 Oz H-E-B Shredded Iceberg Lettuce
8 Oz El Mexicano Crema Oaxaquena
8 Oz Cookwell & Company Escabeche Style Salsa
14 Oz Central Market White Corn Tortilla Chips
Instructions
1) Preheat oven to 400°F
2) On a baking sheet place tortilla chips.
3) Top tortilla chips with beans cooked meat, and queso.
4) Place baking sheet into oven and bake for 15-20 minutes.
5) Remove baking sheet from oven and top with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, and escabeche
salsa.
