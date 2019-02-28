Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Meaty recipes that won't disappoint

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Better Than Good Bacon Broccoli Salad

Ingredients

1 Cookwell & Company Better Than Good Bacon Jam or

Cookwell & Company Jalapeno Bacon Jam

1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Mayo Real Mayonnaise

12 Oz H-E-B Broccoli Florets

1/2 cup(s) Red Onion, finely chopped

1 cup(s) H-E-B Fancy Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1/2 cup(s) Sunflower Kernels

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve House All Purpose Rub

1 Better Than Good Texas Pecan Smoked Bacon, Cooked and chopped

Instructions

1) In a small bowl combine mayonnaise and bacon jam and set aside.

2) In a large mixing bowl combine broccoli, shredded cheese, red onion, sunflower kernels, and

chopped cooked bacon.

3) Pour mayonnaise mixture over all other ingredients and toss until well combined. Let chill for one hour before serving.

Soppin' Beef Tips

Ingredients

1 Lb H-E-B Prime 1 Beef Top Sirloin Steak USDA Prime, Cut into 1-inch cubes

8 Oz H-E-B Organic Sliced Baby Bella Mushrooms

2 Tbsp Ottavio Private Reserve Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Hickory House All Purpose Rub

1/2 cup(s) Texas On the Plate Bodacious Red Soppin' Sauce or Texas On the Plate Smokey Soppin' Sauce

1 1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Heavy Whipping Cream

1 H-E-B Select Ingredients Extra Wide Egg Noodles, Cooked as directed per package

Instructions

1) In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil and add beef. Cook sirloin about 3-5

minutes per side.

2) Add in sliced mushrooms and saute for 2-4 minutes.

3) Add soppin' sauce and heavy whipping cream and bring to a simmer.

4) Toss in cooked pasta and serve.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.