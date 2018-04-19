Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Mama Tang's Chicken

HOUSTON - Here are a couple of recipes featured during Cookin' Time With H-E-B on KPRC2 News Midday.
Mama Tang’s Chicken
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 Minutes
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
12 Chicken Tenders
½ Bottle of Mama Tang’s Spicy Asian Vinaigrette
2 Tablespoons of Adam’s Reserve Asian House Rub (choice)
1 Tablespoon of Ottavio Olive Oil (Choice of Original or Organic)
½ Cup of Brown Sugar
1 cup Basmati Rice (cook according to package instructions)
Instructions
- Season Chicken with rub and set aside (Can cut into bite size).
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat 3 minutes; add oil
- Cook chicken 5-6 minutes per side or until internal temperature of 165 degrees.
- Pour Mama Tang’s sauce and brown sugar on chicken and let simmer for the last 5-6 minutes.
- Serve over rice and enjoy!
Chef’s Tip: Add Asian stir fry veggies and HEB eggrolls for a complete meal.
Apple Cider Salad
Prep time: 5 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
½ cup Four J Apple Cider Vinaigrette
9 oz Baby Spring Mix Salad Blend
1 cup crumbled feta
2 red delicious apples (cut into bite size pieces)
2 tangelos (peeled and cut into bite size pieces)
Steps:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine spring mix and fruit, toss together.
- Top with feta cheese crumble.
- Drizzle with desired amount of vinaigrette.
