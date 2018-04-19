Cookin Time With HEB

Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Mama Tang's Chicken

By Click2Houston.com Staff

HOUSTON - Here are a couple of recipes featured during Cookin' Time With H-E-B on KPRC2 News Midday.

Mama Tang’s Chicken

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 Minutes

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

12 Chicken Tenders   
½ Bottle of Mama Tang’s Spicy Asian Vinaigrette 
2 Tablespoons of Adam’s Reserve Asian House Rub (choice)
1 Tablespoon of Ottavio Olive Oil (Choice of Original or Organic)
 ½ Cup of Brown Sugar 
1 cup Basmati Rice (cook according to package instructions)

Instructions

  1. Season Chicken with rub and set aside (Can cut into bite size).
  2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat 3 minutes; add oil
  3. Cook chicken 5-6 minutes per side or until internal temperature of 165 degrees.
  4. Pour Mama Tang’s sauce and brown sugar on chicken and let simmer for the last 5-6 minutes.
  5. Serve over rice and enjoy!

Chef’s Tip:  Add Asian stir fry veggies and HEB eggrolls for a complete meal.

Apple Cider Salad

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:
½ cup Four J Apple Cider Vinaigrette
9 oz Baby Spring Mix Salad Blend
1 cup crumbled feta
2 red delicious apples (cut into bite size pieces)
2 tangelos (peeled and cut into bite size pieces)

Steps:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, combine spring mix and fruit, toss together.
  2. Top with feta cheese crumble.
  3. Drizzle with desired amount of vinaigrette.
     

