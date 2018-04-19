Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Mama Tang's Chicken

HOUSTON - Here are a couple of recipes featured during Cookin' Time With H-E-B on KPRC2 News Midday.

Mama Tang’s Chicken

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 Minutes

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

12 Chicken Tenders

½ Bottle of Mama Tang’s Spicy Asian Vinaigrette

2 Tablespoons of Adam’s Reserve Asian House Rub (choice)

1 Tablespoon of Ottavio Olive Oil (Choice of Original or Organic)

½ Cup of Brown Sugar

1 cup Basmati Rice (cook according to package instructions)

Instructions

Season Chicken with rub and set aside (Can cut into bite size). Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat 3 minutes; add oil Cook chicken 5-6 minutes per side or until internal temperature of 165 degrees. Pour Mama Tang’s sauce and brown sugar on chicken and let simmer for the last 5-6 minutes. Serve over rice and enjoy!

Chef’s Tip: Add Asian stir fry veggies and HEB eggrolls for a complete meal.

Apple Cider Salad

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

½ cup Four J Apple Cider Vinaigrette

9 oz Baby Spring Mix Salad Blend

1 cup crumbled feta

2 red delicious apples (cut into bite size pieces)

2 tangelos (peeled and cut into bite size pieces)

Steps:

In a large mixing bowl, combine spring mix and fruit, toss together. Top with feta cheese crumble. Drizzle with desired amount of vinaigrette.



