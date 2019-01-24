Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Light, delicious meals

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Spinach salad with Raspberry Balsamic dressing
Ingredients
6 Oz H-E-B Baby Spinach
1/2 cup(s) Juno bites tomatoes
1/2 cup(s) Raspberries
1/2 cup(s) Rustico Olive Oil
1/4 cup(s) Butter Toffee Pecans
3 Tbsp CM four leaf Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
Instructions
1) In a medium size bowl, add the olive oil, raspberries. Smash the raspberries into the oil with
a fork.
2) Add balsamic vinegar until desired sweetness.
3) Pour dressing over the spinach, tomatoes and pecans. Toss until lightly coated.
Truffle Roasted Asparagus
Ingredients
1 Lb Fresh Asparagus
3 Tbsp Rustico Unfiltered Olive Oil
1/4 cup(s) H-E-B Parmesan Cheese
1 Tsp Sabatino Truffle Zest
Instructions
1) Cut 1 inch off the ends of the asparagus.
2) Place the asparagus in a bowl and coat with olive oil.
3) Place asparagus on a foil lined cookie sheet and bake at 400F for 5-8 minutes.
4) Remove from oven and lightly sprinkle truffle zest over asparagus.
*For the Mac & Cheese and the Risotto, the recipe is on the box.
