Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Light, delicious meals

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Spinach salad with Raspberry Balsamic dressing

Ingredients

6 Oz H-E-B Baby Spinach

1/2 cup(s) Juno bites tomatoes

1/2 cup(s) Raspberries

1/2 cup(s) Rustico Olive Oil

1/4 cup(s) Butter Toffee Pecans

3 Tbsp CM four leaf Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Instructions

1) In a medium size bowl, add the olive oil, raspberries. Smash the raspberries into the oil with

a fork.

2) Add balsamic vinegar until desired sweetness.

3) Pour dressing over the spinach, tomatoes and pecans. Toss until lightly coated.

Truffle Roasted Asparagus

Ingredients

1 Lb Fresh Asparagus

3 Tbsp Rustico Unfiltered Olive Oil

1/4 cup(s) H-E-B Parmesan Cheese

1 Tsp Sabatino Truffle Zest

Instructions

1) Cut 1 inch off the ends of the asparagus.

2) Place the asparagus in a bowl and coat with olive oil.

3) Place asparagus on a foil lined cookie sheet and bake at 400F for 5-8 minutes.

4) Remove from oven and lightly sprinkle truffle zest over asparagus.

*For the Mac & Cheese and the Risotto, the recipe is on the box.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.