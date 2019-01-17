Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Italian dinners sure to please

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Caprese Pesto Pasta Salad

Ingredients

17 .6000 Oz Central Market Vesuvio Pasta di Gragnano, cook

as directed on package

4 Tbsp Central Market Organic Pesto Genovese, or to taste

2 Tbsp Rustico di Casa Asaro Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 Tsp Adams Reserve Cacio E Pepe Bread Dipper

1/2 cup(s) Grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Whole Milk Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine

1/2 cup(s) fresh basil leaves, finely shredded

Instructions

1) While pasta is still warm mix pesto, olive oil, bread dipper in a bowl until well combined.

2) Toss in tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. and set in refrigerator for 30- 60 minutes or until

cold

Shrimp and Broccoli Alfredo

Ingredients

1 1/2 Lb Argentine Shrimp

7 1/2 Oz Orti Di Calabria Alfredo Sauce

17 .6000 Oz Central Market Trecce Pasta di Gragnano

2 cup(s) Broccoli, cut in to small florets

2 Tbsp Rustico di Casa Asaro Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve House All Purpose Rub

Instructions

1) Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season water with salt. Add pasta to water and cook for

10 minutes. Add broccoli to pasta water and cook broccoli and pasta for another 2 minutes,

drain and set aside.

2) Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

3) add shrimp to skillet, season with house rub cook for 1-2 minutes perside.

4) Add pasta, broccoli and Alfredo to skillet toss everything together until well combined. Bring

to a simmer and serve

Salmon Baked with Garlic Chili Sauce

Ingredients

1 Fresh Atlantic Salmon Portions Tray Pack

9 4/5 Oz Orti Di Calabria Garlic Tomato & Chili Stir In Sauce

1 HEB Delicatessen Foods Traditional Crumbled Feta

2 Green Onions, Thinly sliced

1/2 cup(s) Rustico di Casa Asaro Extra Virgin Olive Oil

6 Oz HEB Organics Walnuts, Chopped

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 400°F.

2) In a bowl combine Orti Di Calabria Garlic Tomato & Chili Stir In Sauce, Feta, green onions,

olive oil, and walnuts.

3) On a greased foil-lined baking sheet. place salmon skin side down.

4) Spread chili mix over fish and bake 10 minutes per inch of thickness.

5) Remove from oven and serve with a lemon wedge.

