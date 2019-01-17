Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Italian dinners sure to please

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Caprese Pesto Pasta Salad
Ingredients
17 .6000 Oz Central Market Vesuvio Pasta di Gragnano, cook
as directed on package
4 Tbsp Central Market Organic Pesto Genovese, or to taste
2 Tbsp Rustico di Casa Asaro Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1/2 Tsp Adams Reserve Cacio E Pepe Bread Dipper
1/2 cup(s) Grape tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Whole Milk Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine
1/2 cup(s) fresh basil leaves, finely shredded
Instructions
1) While pasta is still warm mix pesto, olive oil, bread dipper in a bowl until well combined.
2) Toss in tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. and set in refrigerator for 30- 60 minutes or until
cold
Shrimp and Broccoli Alfredo
Ingredients
1 1/2 Lb Argentine Shrimp
7 1/2 Oz Orti Di Calabria Alfredo Sauce
17 .6000 Oz Central Market Trecce Pasta di Gragnano
2 cup(s) Broccoli, cut in to small florets
2 Tbsp Rustico di Casa Asaro Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Tbsp Adams Reserve House All Purpose Rub
Instructions
1) Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season water with salt. Add pasta to water and cook for
10 minutes. Add broccoli to pasta water and cook broccoli and pasta for another 2 minutes,
drain and set aside.
2) Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
3) add shrimp to skillet, season with house rub cook for 1-2 minutes perside.
4) Add pasta, broccoli and Alfredo to skillet toss everything together until well combined. Bring
to a simmer and serve
Salmon Baked with Garlic Chili Sauce
Ingredients
1 Fresh Atlantic Salmon Portions Tray Pack
9 4/5 Oz Orti Di Calabria Garlic Tomato & Chili Stir In Sauce
1 HEB Delicatessen Foods Traditional Crumbled Feta
2 Green Onions, Thinly sliced
1/2 cup(s) Rustico di Casa Asaro Extra Virgin Olive Oil
6 Oz HEB Organics Walnuts, Chopped
Instructions
1) Preheat oven to 400°F.
2) In a bowl combine Orti Di Calabria Garlic Tomato & Chili Stir In Sauce, Feta, green onions,
olive oil, and walnuts.
3) On a greased foil-lined baking sheet. place salmon skin side down.
4) Spread chili mix over fish and bake 10 minutes per inch of thickness.
5) Remove from oven and serve with a lemon wedge.
