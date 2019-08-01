Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Hatch pepper season

Here are some tasty recipes from the kitchens H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC 2 News Midday.

Hatch ranch & tomato salad

Ingredients

5 Oz HEB Spinach

1/4 cup(s) Cookwell & Co. Hatch Vinaigrette

1/4 cup(s) Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing

1/2 cup(s) HEB Colby and Monterrey Jack Cheese

1 cup(s) Fresh tomatoes

Instructions

1. Mix the hatch dressing and Hidden valley ranch together.

2. Mix the spinach, cheese and tomatoes in a bowl. Drizzle the dressing on top of the mixture.

Beef and green chili queso

Ingredients

32 fl oz Cookwell & Co. Green Chile Stew

14 Oz HEB Pico De Gallo, mild

18 Oz HEB Easy Melt Cheese

1 Lb Ground chuck 80%/20%

Instructions

1. In a stock pot on medium high heat, cook the beef and drain.

2. Add the green chile stew,pico de gallo and Easy melt to the cooked beef.

3. Heat the queso on medium, stirring constantly until warm and bubbling.

4. Serve with tortilla chips.

Hatch peach stuffed chicken

Ingredients

2 Lb Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Hatch Green Chili Ranch

4 Oz HEB Cream Cheese

1 cup(s) HEB Mozzarella Cheese

1 cup(s) F&W harvest Peach & Hatch pepper sauce

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat with non-stick spray.

2. Butterfly cut each chicken breast and sprinkle rub evenly over the top only.

3. Mix the cream cheese, mozzarella and peach sauce together in a bowl. Place a spoonful of filling inside the butterflied chicken breast.

4. Place the filled chicken breast on the foil-lined pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165F.

5. Remove from oven and drizzle peach sauce over each chicken breast.

