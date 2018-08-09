Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Hatch jalapeno egg roll in a bowl

HOUSTON - Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1 pound H-E-B Natural Ground Pork
- 1/2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Asian House Seasoning
- 1/2 cup(s) white onion, julienned
- 1/2 cup(s) Robert's Reserve Hatch Chile Jalapeno Jam
- 1 medium head cabbage, core and stem removed, chopped into 1/2 inch pieces
- 2/3 cup(s) H-E-B Crispy Wonton Strips
Directions
- Heat large skillet over medium heat. Add ground pork and brown until no longer pink.
- Add Adam's Reserve Asian House Seasoning and onion to pork, cook an additional 3 to 5 minutes, until onion is translucent.
- Add diced cabbage and Robert's Reserve Hatch Chile Jalapeno Jam, stir to combine.
- Reduce heat to low and let simmer 5 to 7 minutes, until cabbage is cooked to desired tenderness.
- Serve topped with crispy wonton strips
Green chile rellenos casserole
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 1 cup(s) half and half
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 cup(s) flour
- 1/2 Tsp Adam's Reserve Hatch Green Chile Ranch Rub
- 1/4 Tsp ground cumin
- 12 Oz Hatch Fire Roasted Mild Whole Green Chiles, drained and rinsed to remove seeds
- 1 1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Deli Shredded Chicken
- 1 cup(s) H-E-B Shredded Mexican Blend Cheese
- 8 Oz Cookwell & Co. Green Chile Stew Mix
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine half and half, eggs, flour, Adam's Reserve Hatch Chile Ranch Seasoning, and ground cumin. Set aside.
- Prepare 9-by-13 inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Evenly spread whole green chiles in bottom of dish.
- Top green chiles with shredded chicken, 1/2 cup shredded cheese, egg mixture, and Cookwell & Co. Green Chile Stew Mix.
- Sprinkle with remaining shredded cheese. Carefully place casserole in oven 45 minutes, until slightly browned and cooked in the center. Allow to cool slightly before slicing.
