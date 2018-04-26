Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Harissa Street Corn

Here's a couple of recipes from H-E-B that were featured during Channel 2 News Midday.

Harissa Street Corn

Prep Time: 4 minutes

Cooke Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 5

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. Ottavio Avocado oil

16 oz. H-E-B Frozen Super Sweet Corn

1 green and red bell pepper, diced

½ c. onion, diced

1 tsp. salt and pepper

2 Tbsp. Texas Brew Hatch Harissa

¼ c. Mi Comida Queso Fresco

½ lime

Instructions

Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. When oil begins to bead, add corn, peppers and onions and saute until corn is defrosted and vegetables are tender. Season with salt and pepper, then stir in harissa. Plate corn and sprinkle with Queso fresco and a squeeze of lime.

Mama Tang's Coleslaw

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 bag H-E-B Broccoli Slaw

1 bag H-E-B Shredded Cabbage

6 fl oz. Mama Tang's Sweet Vinaigrette

1 cup(s) H-E-B Mayo

Instructions

In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and blend. Serve chilled and enjoy.

