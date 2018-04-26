Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Harissa Street Corn

Here's a couple of recipes from H-E-B that were featured during Channel 2 News Midday.
Harissa Street Corn
Prep Time: 4 minutes
Cooke Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 5
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. Ottavio Avocado oil
- 16 oz. H-E-B Frozen Super Sweet Corn
- 1 green and red bell pepper, diced
- ½ c. onion, diced
- 1 tsp. salt and pepper
- 2 Tbsp. Texas Brew Hatch Harissa
- ¼ c. Mi Comida Queso Fresco
- ½ lime
Instructions
- Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- When oil begins to bead, add corn, peppers and onions and saute until corn is defrosted and vegetables are tender.
- Season with salt and pepper, then stir in harissa.
- Plate corn and sprinkle with Queso fresco and a squeeze of lime.
Mama Tang's Coleslaw
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
- 1 bag H-E-B Broccoli Slaw
- 1 bag H-E-B Shredded Cabbage
- 6 fl oz. Mama Tang's Sweet Vinaigrette
- 1 cup(s) H-E-B Mayo
Instructions
- In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and blend.
- Serve chilled and enjoy.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.