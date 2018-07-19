Cookin' time with H-E-B: Grilled Pimento Ham & Cheese

Here's a recipe from H-E-B that was featured during KPRC 2 News Midday.
Grilled Pimento Ham & Cheese
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 8 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 16 ea. Slices of H-E-B Old Fashioned Ham Off The Bone
- 1 ea. Container H-E-B Pimento Cheese
- 1 ea. H-E-B Select Ingredients Sourdough Bread Scratch Made
- 1 ea. Jar Byers Best Bread & Butter Pickles
- 8 Tbsp H-E-B Select Ingredients Sweet Creamed Unsalted Butter
Instructions
- Brush one side of each slice of bread with melted butter, then flip so that un-buttered side is facing up
- Spread pimento cheese on each slice of bread
- Place 3-4 slices of ham on top of four slices of bread
- Place pickles on to top of ham and over with second slice of bread.
- Place a griddle over medium low heat. Cook sandwiches until golden brown, about 3-5 minutes per side.
- Remove sandwiches from griddle and let rest for 5 minutes, cut sandwiches in half.
Bacon Broccoli Salad
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Ready In: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Better Than Good Bacon Vinaigrette
- 4 cups broccoli florets
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup sharp cheddar, small diced or grated
- 1/4 cup red onions, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup sunflower seeds, salted
- 1 tablespoon Adam’s House Rub
Instructions
- Mix vinaigrette and mayonnaise together; set aside
- Toss vinaigrette mixture and broccoli in a large bowl. Make sure broccoli is evenly coated
- Add rest of ingredients and toss well
- Let rest 30-minutes before serving.
Baked Jalapeno Pimiento Cheese Dip
Prep Time: 5 miutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 Container H-E-B Pimento Cheese
- 1 8oz H-E-B Select Ingredients Jalapeno Cream Cheese Spread
- 1 8 oz H-E-B Select Ingredients Sharp Cheddar Fancy Shredded Cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F and spray a baking dish with nonstick spray
- Combine jalapeno cream cheese and pimiento cheese together in a bowl
- Place pimiento cheese mixture into baking dish top with shredded cheddar cheese and place into oven
- Bake for 25-30 minutes or until cheese is heat and cheddar cheese is golden brown
- Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes. Enjoy with crackers.
