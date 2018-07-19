Cookin Time With HEB

Cookin' time with H-E-B: Grilled Pimento Ham & Cheese

Here's a recipe from H-E-B that was featured during KPRC 2 News Midday.

Grilled Pimento Ham & Cheese 

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time:  8 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 16 ea. Slices of H-E-B Old Fashioned Ham Off The Bone
  • 1 ea.  Container H-E-B Pimento Cheese 
  • 1 ea. H-E-B Select Ingredients Sourdough Bread Scratch Made 
  • 1 ea. Jar Byers Best Bread & Butter Pickles 
  • 8 Tbsp H-E-B Select Ingredients Sweet Creamed Unsalted Butter 

Instructions

  1. Brush one side of each slice of bread with melted butter, then flip so that un-buttered side is facing up 
  2. Spread pimento cheese on each slice of bread
  3. Place 3-4  slices of ham on top of four  slices of bread  
  4. Place pickles on to top of ham and over with second slice of bread. 
  5. Place a griddle over medium low heat. Cook sandwiches until golden brown, about 3-5 minutes per side. 
  6. Remove sandwiches from griddle and let rest for 5 minutes, cut sandwiches in half. 

Bacon Broccoli Salad

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Ready In: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Better Than Good Bacon Vinaigrette 
  • 4 cups broccoli florets
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup sharp cheddar, small diced or grated
  • 1/4 cup red onions, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup sunflower seeds, salted
  • 1 tablespoon Adam’s House Rub

Instructions

  1. Mix vinaigrette and mayonnaise together; set aside 
  2. Toss vinaigrette mixture and broccoli in a large bowl. Make sure broccoli is evenly coated
  3. Add rest of ingredients and toss well
  4. Let rest 30-minutes before serving. 

Baked Jalapeno Pimiento Cheese Dip 

Prep Time: 5 miutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 Container H-E-B Pimento Cheese
  • 1 8oz H-E-B Select Ingredients Jalapeno Cream Cheese Spread 
  • 1 8 oz H-E-B Select Ingredients Sharp Cheddar Fancy Shredded Cheese 

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F and spray a baking dish with nonstick spray
  2. Combine jalapeno cream cheese and pimiento cheese together in a bowl
  3. Place pimiento cheese mixture into baking dish top with shredded cheddar cheese and place into oven
  4. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until cheese is heat and cheddar cheese is golden brown
  5. Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes.  Enjoy with crackers.

                      

