Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Green Chile Chorizo Queso

HOUSTON - Green Chile Chorizo Queso
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 8-12
8 oz Hill Country Fare Chorizo
16 fl oz Cookwell & Co. Green Chile Stew
2 lbs H-E-B Easy Melt Cheese, cubed
• In a large saucepot, add the chorizo. Cook on medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
• Add green chile stew to the cooked chorizo. Cook on medium-high for 2 minutes.
• Reduce heat to medium and stir in cubed Easy Melt Cheese. The queso is finished once the
• cheese is melted and fully combined with the other ingredients.
• Chef's Notes: This can also be prepared in a slow cooker by cooking the chorizo in a sauté
• pan, transferring it to the slow cooker, and adding the remaining ingredients. Cook on high
• for 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
• Chef's Notes: For a pop of color and flavor, add sliced scallions on top!
More Headlines
Grilled Columbian Chicken Tostadas
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4
1 1/2 lbs H-E-B Thin Sliced Chicken Breast
1 1/2 cup(s) Ximena's Columbian Salsa Criolla, divided
1 1/2 tbsp Adam's Reserve Latin-n-Lime Seasoning
8 H-E-B Red Tostada Shells
1 cup(s) H-E-B Mi Comida Refried Black Beans
1 1/2 cup(s) lettuce, shredded
8 oz H-E-B Mild Pico de Gallo
3/4 cup(s) H-E-B Mi Comida Queso Fresco Crumbles
• In sealable bag or container, combine chicken and 1/4 cup Ximena's Columbian Salsa. Place in fridge
allowing to marinate at least 20 minutes up to overnight.
• Preheat grill to medium heat/300°F.
• Remove chicken from bag, discard any excess liquid. Season with Latin-n-Lime Seasoning.
• Carefully place chicken on grill, cooking 4-6 minutes per side, until internal temperature reaches 165°F.
• Remove chicken from heat, set aside. Meanwhile, heat refried black beans over medium meat in small saucepan.
• Dice chicken into bite sized pieces, once slightly cooled.
• Spread 2 to 3 Tablespoons refried black beans on each tostada shell, top with 1/4 cup chicken,
2 tbsp additional Ximena's Columbian Salsa, 1/4 cup shredded lettuce, 2 Tablespoons H-E-B Pico de Gallo, 1/4 cup queso fresco crumbles.
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
1 The Real Co. Himalayan Salt Cooking Slab, heat per package
1 lb Red Argentine Shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tbsp Adam's Reserve Ranchero Seasoning
1 bag H-E-B Angelhair Coleslaw
1/2 cup(s) Robert's Reserve Southwest Dip
4 oz H-E-B Mild Pico de Gallo
12 oz H-E-B Mild Guacamole
24 H-E-B White Corn Tortillas
• Preheat Himalayan Salt Slab on the grill gradually, following the instructions on the package.
• Toss shrimp with ranchero seasoning. Carefully place on preheated salt slab. Cook 2 minutes per side, until bright pink.
• Remove from heat. Meanwhile, combine coleslaw, southwest dip, and pico de gallo.
• Assemble tacos: place 2
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.