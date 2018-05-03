Cookin Time With HEB

Cookin' Time with H-E-B: Green Chile Chorizo Queso



HOUSTON - Green Chile Chorizo Queso
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 8-12

8 oz Hill Country Fare Chorizo
16 fl oz Cookwell & Co. Green Chile Stew
2 lbs H-E-B Easy Melt Cheese, cubed
•    In a large saucepot, add the chorizo. Cook on medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
•    Add green chile stew to the cooked chorizo. Cook on medium-high for 2 minutes.
•    Reduce heat to medium and stir in cubed Easy Melt Cheese. The queso is finished once the
•    cheese is melted and fully combined with the other ingredients.
•    Chef's Notes: This can also be prepared in a slow cooker by cooking the chorizo in a sauté
•    pan, transferring it to the slow cooker, and adding the remaining ingredients. Cook on high
•    for 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
•    Chef's Notes: For a pop of color and flavor, add sliced scallions on top!

Grilled Columbian Chicken Tostadas
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4
 
1 1/2 lbs H-E-B Thin Sliced Chicken Breast
1 1/2 cup(s) Ximena's Columbian Salsa Criolla, divided
1 1/2 tbsp Adam's Reserve Latin-n-Lime Seasoning
8 H-E-B Red Tostada Shells
1 cup(s) H-E-B Mi Comida Refried Black Beans
1 1/2 cup(s) lettuce, shredded
8 oz H-E-B Mild Pico de Gallo
3/4 cup(s) H-E-B Mi Comida Queso Fresco Crumbles
•    In sealable bag or container, combine chicken and 1/4 cup Ximena's Columbian Salsa. Place in fridge
allowing to marinate at least 20 minutes up to overnight.
•    Preheat grill to medium heat/300°F.
•    Remove chicken from bag, discard any excess liquid. Season with Latin-n-Lime Seasoning.
•    Carefully place chicken on grill, cooking 4-6 minutes per side, until internal temperature reaches 165°F.
•    Remove chicken from heat, set aside. Meanwhile, heat refried black beans over medium meat in small saucepan.
•    Dice chicken into bite sized pieces, once slightly cooled.
•    Spread 2 to 3 Tablespoons refried black beans on each tostada shell, top with 1/4 cup chicken,
2 tbsp additional Ximena's Columbian Salsa, 1/4 cup shredded lettuce, 2 Tablespoons H-E-B Pico de Gallo, 1/4 cup queso fresco crumbles.

Baja Shrimp Tacos
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
 
1 The Real Co. Himalayan Salt Cooking Slab, heat per package
1 lb Red Argentine Shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tbsp Adam's Reserve Ranchero Seasoning
1 bag H-E-B Angelhair Coleslaw
1/2 cup(s) Robert's Reserve Southwest Dip
4 oz H-E-B Mild Pico de Gallo
12 oz H-E-B Mild Guacamole
24 H-E-B White Corn Tortillas
•    Preheat Himalayan Salt Slab on the grill gradually, following the instructions on the package.
•    Toss shrimp with ranchero seasoning. Carefully place on preheated salt slab. Cook 2 minutes per side, until bright pink.
•    Remove from heat. Meanwhile, combine coleslaw, southwest dip, and pico de gallo.
•    Assemble tacos: place 2 

