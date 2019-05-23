Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Recipes perfect for Memorial Day weekend

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Mama Tang's Asian Slaw

Ingredients

1 cup(s) Mam Tang's Sweet or Spicy Asian Vinaigrette

1 pkg. HEB Shredded Cabbage

1/2 Tsp Adams Reserve Asian House Rub

4 Oz HEB Pico de Gallo

1/2 cup(s) salted cashews, (optional)

Instructions

1) In a large bowl, toss together all ingredients and mix well.

2) Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with green onion is optional.

*Chef's Note - Add 1 cup of cooked meat for a complete meal.

Just Right Burgers

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Just Right Burger Spice

8 Oz Better Than Good Bacon Jam

1 Lb ground beef

Instructions

1) In a medium-sized mixing bowl combine all of the ingredients until the spice and sauce is

mixed evenly throughout the ground beef.

2) Form several balls of equal size out of the burger meat and press them into patties. You will

want the patties to be about 1/2 an inch thick.

3) Grill the patties for 6-8 minutes per side or until they reach desired doneness.

*Chef's Note: Feel free to add cheese to these burgers. Serving the burgers on the onion rolls

from the bakery will add a unique touch.

Moppin' Good Ribs

Ingredients

1 H-E-B All Natural Baby Back Ribs

3 Tbsp Adams Reserve Sweet Pork Rib Rub

1 1/2 cup(s) Better Than Good Texas Moppin' Sauce, Divided for use

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2) Place rack of ribs in 9x13 baking dish - season with rub and brush with 1/2 cup of Texas

Moppin' Sauce. Cover with foil and place in oven.

3) Bake ribs for 1 to 1 1/2 hours: just when meat starts to pull from bone: remove from oven,

uncover brush on remaining sauce and bake for another 15 to 20 minutes.

4) Can just as easily be done on smoker, or grill

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.