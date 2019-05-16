Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Craving Asian flavors? Try these recipes

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Asian Spring Salad with Peanut Dressing

Ingredients

3/4 cup(s) Mama Tang's Sweet Vinaigrette

2 Tbsp Ottavio Toasted Sesame Oil

2 Tbsp crunchy peanut butter

5 Oz baby spring mix

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup(s) cilantro, chopped

Instructions

1) In a medium bowl, combine Mama Tang's Sweet Vinaigrette, Toasted Sesame Oil and peanut

butter to make the dressing. Set aside.

2) In a large bowl, mix spring mix, bell pepper, onion and cilantro. Toss salad with dressing and

serve

Grilled Asian Spicy Garlic Steaks

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup(s) Mama Tang's Spicy Vinaigrette

1 garlic bulb, peeled and crushed

1/4 cup(s) Ottavio Toasted Sesame Oil

2 Tbsp sesame seeds

1 Lb H-E-B Prime NY Strip Steak, 1/2 inch thick

1/2 cup(s) green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

1) In a large bowl, mix together Mama Tang's Spicy Vinaigrette, garlic, Toasted Sesame Oil and

sesame seeds. Add the steak and toss to coat in the marinade. Marinate for 3 hours or overnight.

2) Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Grill the steaks for 4 - 5 minutes on each side or until

the meat is done to the desired liking. Serve and top with sliced green onions.

Grilled Corn with Mama Tang's Glaze

Ingredients

4 ears of corn, husked

4 Tbsp Ottavio Toasted Sesame Oil, divided

3/4 cup(s) Mama Tang's Spicy Vinaigrette

1 Tbsp brown sugar

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

1/2 cup(s) cilantro, chopped

Instructions

1) Preheat BBQ pit over medium-high heat. Brush each corn ear with 1 tablespoon of Toasted

Sesame Oil and set aside. Grill corn until tender and charred in spots, about 10 minutes.

2) While corn is on the grill, stir together Mama Tang's Spicy Vinaigrette and brown sugar in a

small bowl until sugar dissolves.

3) In a medium sauce pan, add in Mama Tang's mixture and heat until sauce begins to thicken,

about 4 minutes. Turn heat off and stir in butter to melt.

4) Brush corn generously with butter sauce and serve. Top with fresh cilantro.

