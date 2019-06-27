Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Perfect cookout recipes for Fourth of July

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Grilled Wedge Salad
Ingredients
1/2 cup(s) Ottavio Avocado Oil
1 H-E-B Romaine Lettuce Hearts, quartered
1 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Lemon Pepper Sear-n-Crust
5 Better than Good Bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/4 cup(s) H-E-B Blue Cheese Crumbles
1 medium beefsteak tomato, quartered
3/4 cup(s) Cookwell & Co. Cracked Pepper Vinaigrette
Instructions
1) Preheat grill over high heat (400°F). Drizzle romaine with avocado oil and lemon pepper
seasoning.
2) Carefully place on grill 3 minutes per side. Serve immediately with remaining ingredients
divided evenly between wedges.
Mucho Borracho Beans
Ingredients
1 package Better than Good Sausage, diced
8 Oz Palacios Chorizo
6 Oz yellow onion, diced
1 Tbsp Mi Tienda Barbacoa Seasoning
11 1/2 Oz Texas Brew Bloody Mary Bold Salsa
12 fl oz Shiner Bock Beer
27 Oz can H-E-B Pinto Beans, drained
.3000 cup(s) fresh cilantro, roughly chopped
Instructions
1) In a large pot, brown sausage, chorizo, and onions. Add barbacoa seasoning, bloody mary
salsa, beer, and beans.
2) Simmer mixture on medium-low for 15 to 20 minutes.
3) Remove from heat and stir in cilantro. Serve hot as a side or over rice as a main dish
Mop It Up Moppin Chicken Leg Quarters
Ingredients
6 chicken leg quarters, patted dry
2 cup(s) Better than Good Moppin Sauce, divided
.3000 cup(s) Adam's Reserve Texas Brisket Rub
Instructions
1) Preheat grill to medium heat (300°F). Divide moppin sauce, setting aside 1 cup for serving.
2) Brush skin side of dried chicken leg quarters with 1 tablespoon each of moppin sauce.
Season with Adam's Reserve Texas Brisket Seasoning. Carefully place on grill, skin-side
down, brush other side with moppin sauce. Cook 5 minutes.
3) Turn chicken over and brush skin side again. Continue to rotate and brush every 5 minutes
until juices run clear and internal temperature nearest to the bone is at least 165°F.
4) Serve immediately with reserved sauce.
