Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Perfect cookout recipes for Fourth of July

Grilled Wedge Salad

Ingredients

1/2 cup(s) Ottavio Avocado Oil

1 H-E-B Romaine Lettuce Hearts, quartered

1 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Lemon Pepper Sear-n-Crust

5 Better than Good Bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/4 cup(s) H-E-B Blue Cheese Crumbles

1 medium beefsteak tomato, quartered

3/4 cup(s) Cookwell & Co. Cracked Pepper Vinaigrette

Instructions

1) Preheat grill over high heat (400°F). Drizzle romaine with avocado oil and lemon pepper

seasoning.

2) Carefully place on grill 3 minutes per side. Serve immediately with remaining ingredients

divided evenly between wedges.

Mucho Borracho Beans

Ingredients

1 package Better than Good Sausage, diced

8 Oz Palacios Chorizo

6 Oz yellow onion, diced

1 Tbsp Mi Tienda Barbacoa Seasoning

11 1/2 Oz Texas Brew Bloody Mary Bold Salsa

12 fl oz Shiner Bock Beer

27 Oz can H-E-B Pinto Beans, drained

.3000 cup(s) fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

Instructions

1) In a large pot, brown sausage, chorizo, and onions. Add barbacoa seasoning, bloody mary

salsa, beer, and beans.

2) Simmer mixture on medium-low for 15 to 20 minutes.

3) Remove from heat and stir in cilantro. Serve hot as a side or over rice as a main dish

Mop It Up Moppin Chicken Leg Quarters

Ingredients

6 chicken leg quarters, patted dry

2 cup(s) Better than Good Moppin Sauce, divided

.3000 cup(s) Adam's Reserve Texas Brisket Rub

Instructions

1) Preheat grill to medium heat (300°F). Divide moppin sauce, setting aside 1 cup for serving.

2) Brush skin side of dried chicken leg quarters with 1 tablespoon each of moppin sauce.

Season with Adam's Reserve Texas Brisket Seasoning. Carefully place on grill, skin-side

down, brush other side with moppin sauce. Cook 5 minutes.

3) Turn chicken over and brush skin side again. Continue to rotate and brush every 5 minutes

until juices run clear and internal temperature nearest to the bone is at least 165°F.

4) Serve immediately with reserved sauce.

