Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Perfect cookout recipes for summer days

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

German Style Potato Salad w/ Bacon Jam

Ingredients

5 Lb Yukon Gold Potatoes

9 Oz Better Than Good Bacon Jam

1 large bunched Green Onions, chopped

2 Tsp Adams Smoked Mustard seasoning

1 Better Than Good Bacon

Instructions

1) In a large pot, add potatoes, then add enough cold water to fully submerge

2) Turn heat to high, boil potatoes until fork tender

3) While potatoes are boiling, in separate pan cook bacon until crispy gold

once bacon is cooked, set aside

4) Once potatoes are cooled, cut into medallions to desired thickness, leaving the skin on

5) Coat potatoes in the BTG Bacon Jam to desired consistency, adding more as necessary

6) Garnish with chopped green onions and cooked bacon, serve warm or chilled to preference

OPTIONAL: Season finished mixture with Adams Smoked Mustard seasoning, to desired

consistency

"I Love It When You Call Me Big Popper"...Burger

Ingredients

1 H-E-B Prime 1 Brisket Burger, split in half

2 Tsp Adams Reserve Just Right Burger Spice or Smoked Mustard Rub

1/4 cup(s) Cookwell and Company marinade, your choice

4 H-E-B Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

2 Monterrey Jack Cheese, slices

2 Tbsp Better Than Good Bacon Jam, original or jalapeno

2 H-E-B Aloha Buns

1/4 cup(s) Fresh Gourmet Crispy Jalapenos

Instructions

1) Heat griddle or cast iron pan to medium high. Add a little oil. Form each half of the burger

into 2 smaller patties. Place in a Ziplock bag and add marinade and seasoning. Let sit 5

minutes. Place at least 2 inches away from each other on the pan.

2) Fry each patty for 4 minutes on the first side. Flip and add cheese and bacon jam. Cook

another 5 minutes. Add to aloha bun. Top with cooked poppers and crispy jalapeno poppers.

Chef's Note: Add black garlic mayo for a deeper flavor!

