Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Shrimp, chicken and okra that will wow your taste buds

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Gazpacho Stewed Okra

Ingredients

1 package Better than Good Sausage*, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1/2 cup(s) yellow onion, julienned

1 1/2 Lb frozen cut okra

2 1/2 cup(s) Better Way Provisions Gazpacho

1 cup(s) chicken broth

2 cup(s) cooked rice, to serve

Instructions

1) Saute sausage in a saucepan over medium heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes.

2) Add onion and okra, cooking an additional 2 minutes.

3) Add remaining ingredients, bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 20 to 25 minutes, until

okra is fork tender.

4) Serve as a side dish or over rice as an entrée.

*Chef's Note: Add or substitute sausage for chicken, shrimp, or smoked turkey legs, if

desired.

Jalapeno Ranch Grilled Shrimp Salad

Ingredients

1 Lb Red Argentine Shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 Tbsp Ottavio Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve House Seasoning, more or less to taste

1/4 cup(s) red onion, finely chopped

1 rib celery, finely chopped

3/4 cup(s) Better Way Provisions Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

2 sleeves H-E-B Rich & Crisp Crackers, to serve

4 soaked wooden skewers or metal skewers

Instructions

1) Preheat grill to medium heat. Toss shrimp with Adam's Reserve House Seasoning. Skewer

on soaked wooden or metal skewers. Carefully place on grill 3 to 4 minutes per side, until

opaque.

2) Optional: Cool shrimp 10 to 15 minutes to serve cold. In a large bowl, add shrimp, onion,

celery, and dressing. Toss to combine. Serve warm or chill until ready to serve cold.

3) Serve with crackers.

Smokey Maple Chicken Wings

Ingredients

2 Lb H-E-B Fresh Chicken Wings, separated, if needed

1 cup(s) Better Way Provisions Smokehouse Marinade, divided

1 cup(s) maple syrup

2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Hickory House Seasoning

Instructions

1) Combine Better Way Provisions Smokehouse Marinade and maple syrup. Divide into two 1

cup portions. Set one aside.

2) Toss chicken wings in a large sealable bag with 1 cup marinade mixture. Place in refrigerator,

turning occasionally, for 2 hours or more.

3) Preheat grill over medium heat. Remove wings from marinade, discard remaining marinade.

Season with Adam's Reserve Hickory House Rub and carefully place on grill 6 to 8 minutes

per side, basting with remaining marinade mixture until internal temperature reads 165°F,

closest to the bone. Serve immediately garnished with thinly sliced green onions, if desired.

