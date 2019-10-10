Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Fall favorites with a fancy twist

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Butternut squash soup with chicken sausage

Ingredients

23 Oz Butternut squash pasta sauce

2 HEB Chicken sausage queso poblano links

1 cup(s) CM Free Range Chicken Broth

1 cup(s) HEB Heavy Whipping cream

Instructions

1) In a medium skillet, remove the sausage from the casing and cook until 165F internal

temperature.

2) Place the soup in a medium saucepan and heat the pasta sauce, cream and chicken broth.

Add the cooked and drained sausage to the soup and continue to heat for 2-3 minutes.

3) Serve with a dash of cinnamon and sage if desired.

Filled pasta with sausage and truffle oil

Ingredients

9 Oz HEB filled pasta (any flavor)

2 HEB chicken sausage queso poblano links

1/2 cup(s) Tomato, diced

1 cup(s) HEB Spinach

3 Tbsp Rustico White truffle oil

1 Garlic, clove, diced

Instructions

1) Cook the filled pasta according to the package directions. Drain and set aside.

2) In a skillet on medium heat, remove the sausage from the casing and cook until 165F internal

temperature. Remove from skillet and set aside.

3)Drain the oil from the skillet and add the spinach tomatoes and garlic. Saute for 1-2 minutes.

Add the filled pasta to the skillet and drizzle with truffle oil. Toss until completely combined.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.