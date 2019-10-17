Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Fall couldn't get tastier with these seasonal favorites

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Butternut squash chicken parmagiana

Ingredients

1 Lb H-E-B thinly sliced chicken breast

2 large eggs

1 cup(s) panko bread crumbs, or more as needed

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Cacio e Pepe Bread Dipper, per chicken breast

2 Tbsp all-purpose flour, or more if needed

1 cup(s) Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 Jar Orti Di Calabria Butternut Squash Pasta Sauce

1 cup(s) Provolone Cheese, sliced

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

2) Season each chicken breast slice with Cacio e Pepe. Set aside.

3) Beat eggs in a shallow bowl and set aside. Place bread crumbs in a separate bowl, set aside.

4) Place flour in a sifter or strainer and sprinkle over chicken breasts, evenly coating both

sides.

5) Dip flour coated chicken breast in beaten eggs. Transfer breast to breadcrumb mixture

pressing the crumbs into both sides. Repeat for each. Set aside breaded chicken breasts for

about 15 minutes.

6) Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat until it begins to shimmer. Cook chicken

until golden, about 2 minutes on each side.

7) Place chicken in a baking dish and tp each breast with about 1/3 cup of butternut squash

sauce. Top with provolone. Bake in preheated oven until cheese is brown and bubbly and

internal temperature of chicken reaches 165 degrees F, about 10 minutes.

Cacio e pepe truffle cappellacci

Ingredients

1 Package H-E-B Filled Pasta Porcini Mushroom and Truffle

Cappellacci

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Cacio e Pepe Seasoning

1/2 Stick Unsalted Butter

4 Tbsp Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 cup(s) Pecorino Romano Cheese, grated

Instructions

1) Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the Cappellacci and cook until

it starts to puff and it is floating to the top, about 4 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta

water.

2) Meanwhile, in a large skilled, toast Cacio e Pepe Seasoning over medium heat until fragrant,

30 seconds. Add butter and Olive Oil, and cook until butter has melted, 1 - 2 minutes.

3) Add the reserved pasta water, cheese and whisk to melt over low heat. Add in pasta and toss

lightly to coat.

4) Garnish with extra Cacio e Pepe Seasoning and grated cheese.

