Cookin' Time With H-E-B: EZ Pizza Soup

Here are a few recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that were featured during KPRC2 News Midday on Aug. 23, 2018.

EZ Pizza Soup

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10-15 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

1 Jar Cookwell & Co. Tomato Basil Soup

½ Green Pepper, diced

1 8 oz. package Sliced Pepperoni

1 4 oz. can sliced Black Olives

1 6 oz. can Sliced Mushrooms

Instructions

1. In a large saucepan, add the tomato soup and heat on medium.

2. Add green pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

3. Add Pepperoni, Olives and Mushrooms.

4. Bring to a simmer for 3-4 minutes.

Serve with Garlic bread on the side!

Classic Tortilla Casserole

Preparation Time: 8 minutes

Cooking Time: 30-35 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

1 jar Tortilla Soup

20 Corn tortillas

1 bag HEB Fully cooked chicken fajitas

4 cups Colby Jack Cheese

Instructions

1. Cut the tortillas into 1 inch pieces.

2. Cut chicken fajitas into bite size pieces.

3. Place the chicken, tortillas, tortilla soup and 2 cups cheese in a bowl and mix.

4. Place the mixture in a 9x13 pan.

5. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the mixture and cover with foil.

6. Bake at 350F for 30-35 minutes.

4J Meatball Sliders

Preparation time:5-7 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 12.oz Fully Cooked meatballs or HEB Fresh Meatballs

1 jar 4J Meatball Sauce

1 package King Hawaiian Slider rolls

4 HEB Provolone cheese, sliced

Instructions

1. Heat meatballs according to package directions.

(hint: place a damp paper towel over the meatballs when defrosting in the microwave.)

2. Heat the meatball sauce and cooked meatballs for 2 minutes on medium in a sauce pan.

3. Cut the meatball in ½, place the meatball in the slider roll, and top with provolone cheese.

