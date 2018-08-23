Cookin' Time With H-E-B: EZ Pizza Soup

Here are a few recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that were featured during KPRC2 News Midday on Aug. 23, 2018.
EZ Pizza Soup
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 10-15 minutes
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
1 Jar Cookwell & Co. Tomato Basil Soup
½ Green Pepper, diced
1 8 oz. package Sliced Pepperoni
1 4 oz. can sliced Black Olives
1 6 oz. can Sliced Mushrooms
Instructions
1. In a large saucepan, add the tomato soup and heat on medium.
2. Add green pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
3. Add Pepperoni, Olives and Mushrooms.
4. Bring to a simmer for 3-4 minutes.
Serve with Garlic bread on the side!
Classic Tortilla Casserole
Preparation Time: 8 minutes
Cooking Time: 30-35 minutes
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
1 jar Tortilla Soup
20 Corn tortillas
1 bag HEB Fully cooked chicken fajitas
4 cups Colby Jack Cheese
Instructions
1. Cut the tortillas into 1 inch pieces.
2. Cut chicken fajitas into bite size pieces.
3. Place the chicken, tortillas, tortilla soup and 2 cups cheese in a bowl and mix.
4. Place the mixture in a 9x13 pan.
5. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the mixture and cover with foil.
6. Bake at 350F for 30-35 minutes.
4J Meatball Sliders
Preparation time:5-7 minutes
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 12.oz Fully Cooked meatballs or HEB Fresh Meatballs
1 jar 4J Meatball Sauce
1 package King Hawaiian Slider rolls
4 HEB Provolone cheese, sliced
Instructions
1. Heat meatballs according to package directions.
(hint: place a damp paper towel over the meatballs when defrosting in the microwave.)
2. Heat the meatball sauce and cooked meatballs for 2 minutes on medium in a sauce pan.
3. Cut the meatball in ½, place the meatball in the slider roll, and top with provolone cheese.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.