Cookin' Time With H-E-B: EZ Pizza Soup

Plus, tortilla casserole and 4J meatball sliders

Here are a few recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that were featured during KPRC2 News Midday on Aug. 23, 2018.

EZ Pizza Soup

Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 10-15 minutes
Serves:  4-6

Ingredients

1 Jar Cookwell & Co. Tomato Basil Soup 
½ Green Pepper, diced 
1 8 oz. package Sliced Pepperoni 
1 4 oz. can sliced Black Olives
1 6 oz. can Sliced Mushrooms

Instructions

1.    In a large saucepan, add the tomato soup and heat on medium.
2.    Add green pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes. 
3.    Add Pepperoni, Olives and Mushrooms. 
4.    Bring to a simmer for 3-4 minutes.

Serve with Garlic bread on the side!

Classic Tortilla Casserole

Preparation Time:  8 minutes
Cooking Time: 30-35 minutes
Makes 6 servings

Ingredients      

1 jar Tortilla Soup
20 Corn tortillas    
1 bag HEB Fully cooked chicken fajitas
4 cups Colby Jack Cheese

Instructions

1.    Cut the tortillas into 1 inch pieces.
2.    Cut chicken fajitas into bite size pieces.
3.    Place the chicken, tortillas,  tortilla soup and 2 cups cheese in a bowl and mix.
4.    Place the mixture in a 9x13 pan. 
5.    Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the mixture and cover with foil.
6.    Bake at 350F for 30-35 minutes.

4J Meatball Sliders

Preparation time:5-7 minutes
Cook  time: 20-25  minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

1 12.oz  Fully Cooked meatballs or HEB Fresh Meatballs
1 jar 4J Meatball Sauce
1 package King Hawaiian Slider rolls 
4 HEB Provolone cheese, sliced

Instructions

1.     Heat meatballs according to package directions.
        (hint: place a damp paper towel over the meatballs when defrosting in the microwave.)
2.     Heat the meatball sauce and cooked meatballs for 2 minutes on medium in a sauce pan.
3.     Cut the meatball in ½, place the meatball in the slider roll, and top with provolone cheese.

