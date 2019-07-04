Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Enjoy Fourth of July with these recipes

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Grilled Chicken Wings

Ingredients

2 Lb Hill Country Fare Chicken Wing Portions

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve House All Purpose Rub

1 cup(s) Better Than Good Traditional Texas BBQ Sauce

Instructions

1) In a medium bowl, add Adams Reserve House All Purpose.

2) Pat chicken wing dry. Place wings into bowl with house rub, and toss to coat.

3) Heat grill to medium heat. Add wings to grill and cook turning wings occasionally until skin

is crisp and meat is cooked through about 15-20 minutes.

4) Remove wings from grill and place into a clean bowl. Add BBQ sauce and toss to coat. Serve

with Ranch dressing or Blue Cheese Dressing.

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

Ingredients

4 Lb H-E-B Pork Butt Roast Boneless

17 1/2 Oz Better Than Good Texas Moppin Sauce

3 Tbsp Adams Reserve Hickory House All Purpose Rub

16 Oz Byers' Best Bread & Butter Pickles

1 H-E-B Select Ingredients Sweet Aloha Hamburger Buns

1 Onion, Sliced into rings

1 cup(s) H-E-B Select Ingredients 100% Apple Juice

Instructions

1) In the bottom of the slow cooker add apple juice and moppin' sauce

2) Remove pork butt from package and season with rub. Making sure pork butt is evenly

coasted with rub.

3) Place pork butt into slow cooker, cover and cook on high for 5-6 hours.

4) Remove pork butt from slow cooker and shred meat using two forks. Return meat to slow

cooker and stir meat into juices.

5) Serve pulled pork on top of Toasted Aloha bun and top with extra BBQ sauce, Sliced onions,

and Bread & Butter Pickles.

