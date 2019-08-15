Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Enjoy a taste of Spain with these paella recipes

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Chicken & Chorizo Paella

Ingredients

3 Tbsp Central Market Spanish Organic Olive Oil

1 Lb Chicken Thighs or Breast, seasoned with salt and pepper

1 8 Oz Pack Aurelia's Spanish Style Chorizo, chopped

1 cup(s) Yellow Onion, chopped

1 cup(s) Bell Pepper, chopped

6 Garlic Cloves, minced

1 15 Oz Can Diced Tomatoes

3 Tbsp Adams Reserve Premium Saffron Seasoning

2 cup(s) La Fallera Pearl Rice

4 cup(s) Ferrer Chicken Broth

Instructions

1) Using a paella pan, heat olive oil and cook chicken for about 3 minutes, tossing around to

cook.

2) Add in onion, bell pepper, garlic and sausage and sauté for 3 more minutes, until onions are

translucent. Add seasoning and crushed tomatoes, and stir around until all liquid is

evaporated.

3) Add rice and broth and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer.

4) Simmer on low for 15 minutes. Turn off heat and let sit for 5 additional minutes before

serving. Garnish with chopped parsley, green beans or bell peppers.

Spanish Seafood Paella

Ingredients

3 Tbsp Central market Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 cup(s) Yellow Onion, chopped

1 cup(s) Bell Pepper, chopped

6 Garlic Cloves, minced

3 Tbsp Adams Reserve Premium Saffron Seasoning

1 15 Oz Can Diced Tomatoes

2 cup(s) Fallera Pearl Rice

4 cup(s) Ferrer Seafood Broth

1 Lb Red Argentine Shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 Lb Calamari, Mussels, Scallops Mix

Instructions

1) Using a paella pan, heat olive oil. Saute onion and bell pepper for 3 minutes, until onions are

translucent. Add in garlic, Saffron Seasoning and diced tomatoes, and stir around until all

liquid is evaporated.

2) Add pearl rice and seafood broth and bring to a boil, the reduce heat to low.

3) Add shrimp and choice of seafood and simmer for 15 minutes. Turn off heat and let sit for an

additional 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with chopped parsley, green beans or bell

pepper.

