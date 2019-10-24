Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Easy one-pot chicken stew to serve the whole family

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

One-Pot Mi Tierra Tomatillo Chicken Stew

Ingredients

32 fl oz Mi Tierra Tomatillo Sauce

2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Southwest Ancho

2 Lb Chicken Thighs Boneless, Skinless

2 Tbsp Avocado Oil

2 cup(s) Baby Carrots

1 large Yellow Onions Diced

2 cup(s) Chicken Broth

4 Garlic Cloves, chopped

4 Red Potatoes diced into 6 piece

Instructions

1) Season Chicken with Southwest Ancho Rub. Heat dutch oven over high heat with oil. When

oil is hot add in chicken cook 6 Minutes on each side.

2) Add in onion and garlic cook for another 6 minutes. Then add in broth and Tomatillo sauce.

Bring to a boil then cover and reduced heat to meduim-low and stir occasionally. Cook for

about 28 minutes.

3) Then add in Carrots and Potatoes Cook for another 15 minutes. When vegetables are tender

turn off heat and shredded chicken in pot with fork and Serve over rice.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.