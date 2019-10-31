Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Easy no-fuss food for your Halloween party guests

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Tomatillo Queso Dip

Ingredients

33 Oz Mi Tierra Tomatillo Sauce

16 Oz Ground Beef, 80/20

16 Oz Easy Melt cheese

Instructions

1) Cook the beef in a stockpot. Drain grease and return meat to the stockpot.

2) Add the Mi Tierra tomatillo sauce to the stockpot and heat on medium.

3) Heat tomatillo mixture for 2 -3 minutes. Add small amounts of Easy melt to the pot stirring to

keep the cheese from burning on the bottom of pot.

4) Serve dip with tortilla chips.

For foods that you don't have to cook, pick up some candy or stop by the bakery and deli to pick up some tasty treats!

