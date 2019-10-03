Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Easy Indian meals to make dinners more flavorful

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Simple Saag Paneer

Ingredients

8 Oz Paneer Cheese, diced

2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Garam Masala

9 Oz Baby Spinach

1/4 cup(s) H-E-B Organic Plain Yogurt

1 Tomato, diced

2 Tbsp Fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 small onion, diced

2 garlic, minced

1/4 cup(s) Heavy Cream

1/4 cup(s) Avocado Oil

Instructions

1) In a skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. Add in paneer cheese and sear 3-4 mins on each

side or until golden brown on each side. Remove from skillet and set aside.

2)In the same skillet, saute spinach until wilted. Drain it and set aside.

3) In the same skillet, add garlic, onion, ginger, tomatoes and cooked spinach. Saute for 3-4

mins and stir in your cream and cheese. Simmer for 10 mins. Stir in your yogurt and remove

from heat. Serve over rice and enjoy.

Homemade Indian Meatballs

Ingredients

12 fl oz Lotus Kitchen Butter Marsala

4 Oz Coconut Milk

1 Lb Lean Ground Pork

1 Lb Lean Ground Beef

3 Tbsp Fresh Ginger, peeled and grated

1 small Onion, diced

3 Garlic Cloves, minced

2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Tandoori Seasoning

1/2 cup(s) Plain Bread Crumbs

1 egg

1 cup(s) Avocado Oil

Instructions

1) Combine egg, bread crumbs, seasoning, ginger, garlic and onion in a bowl. Mix until

combined. Roll into 2 inch balls and set aside.

2) Heat oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Sear each meatball for 5-6 minutes on each side.

Remove meatballs from the pan and set aside. Drain excess oil from skillet and return to

heat.

3) In the same skillet, add in your lotus sauce and coconut milk. Bring to a simmer and return

meatballs to the skillet to finish cooking. About 10-15 minutes.

4) Serve over rice and enjoy

