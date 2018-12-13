Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Easy holiday party appetizers

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Raspberry Cheeseball

Ingredients

12 oz Robert's Reserve Raspberry Chipotle

8 oz H-E-B Cream Cheese

1/2 cup(s) H-E-B mayo

8 oz H-E-B Mozzarella shredded

1 cup(s) H-E-B Pecans

1/4 cup(s) Red onions, chopped, chopped

1/4 cup(s) Parsley,chopped

Instructions

1) Using an electric mixer, mix the cream cheese and mayo together.

2) Stir the cheese, 1/2 cup Raspberry chipotle,1/2 cup pecans and red onions into the cream

cheese.

3) Shape into a ball and wrap in saran wrap. chill 1 hour.

4) Mix the remaining pecans and parsley in a bowl. Roll the chilled cheese ball in the mixture,

covering it completely.

5) Extra raspberry chipotle can be poured over the cheese ball if desired

Hot Onion Bacon Dip

Ingredients

16 oz H-E-B Sour Cream

1/4 cup(s) Robert's Reserve Onions Blossom Horseradish Dip

6 H-E-B Thick Cut Bacon

1 cup(s) Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Instructions

1) Preheat oven to 350F.

2) Mix the sour cream, bacon, cheese and onion blossom together.

3) Place in a medium-size baking dish and bake for 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Southwest Baked Crab Croissants

Ingredients

8 oz Crab Claw meat

1/2 cup(s) Robert's Reserve Southwest Dip

8 oz H-E-B Cream Cheese

7 oz H-E-B Mild Pico De Gallo

1 Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

Instructions

1) Remove cream cheese from foil and mix with southwest dip in a mixer.

2) Add the Pico de Gallo, and crab meat to the bowl and mix until just combined.

3) Unroll the crescent rolls and pinch seams together.

4) Cut crescents into 2 x2 squares and place a spoonful of crab dip in the middle of each

square.

5) Fold opposite corners towards the middle to form a diamond. Place on baking sheet.

6) Bake for 12-17 minutes or until the crescents are golden brown.

