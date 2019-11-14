Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Ditch the turkey and try this delicious stuffed pork tenderloin

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Stuffed Pork tenderloin with Cherry Pomegranate Sauce

Ingredients

1 Pork Tenderloin

4 Tsp Adam Reserve Holiday Rub

8 Better Than Good Bacon

1 Cherry Pomegranate Habanero Sauce

1 medium Apple, peeled and cut into small dice

1/2 medium yellow onion finely chopped

1 cup(s) Coarse breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp Olive oil

1 Tbsp Fresh rosemary

Instructions

1) Heat the oven to 450. Make the Stuffing in a skillet on meduim heat. Heat oil, add in apple, onion, Rosemary cook for 7-9 minutes or until soft, then and breadcrumbs.

2) Butterfly the Tenderloin cut a deep lengthwise slit down the center of the tenderloin, stopping about 1/2-inch from the bottom of the roast. and with a rolling pin, pound it until it is of an even thickness.

3) Stuff the Tenderloin Spread the stuffing in a line along the center of the meat rolling it back

together using toothpicks.

4) Lay out the bacon slices, overlapping them slightly. Place tenderloin on top with toothpicks facing up. Removing the toothpicks as you work. Wrap the bacon slices around the pork. Place the tenderloin, on the baking sheet.

5) Roast for 35 minutes or until an instant- thermometer registers 145 to 150 the bacon is brown and crisp. Let it rest 10 minutes before cutting.

6) Heat up sauce and pour over pork tenderloin.

