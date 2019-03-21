Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Delicious seafood recipes for Lent

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Lemon Dill Shrimp and Crab Pasta

Ingredients

1 lb Argentine Red Shrimp Peeled and Deveined

8 Oz Fresh Lump Crab Meat

1 cup(s) Roberts Reserve Lemon Dill & Capers Sauce

2 cup(s) H-E-B Heavy Whipping Cream

2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Cacio E Pepe Bread Dipper

2 Tbsp Rustico Di Casa Asaro Extra Virgin Olive oil

17 .6000 Oz Central Market Mafaldine Pasta di Gragnano, Cook according to package

Instructions

1) In a bowl combine shrimp and rub, and set aside.

2) In a large skillet over medium-high heat olive oil.

3) Add shrimp to skillet and saute until shrimp turn opaque about 2-3 minutes preside, and

reduce heat to medium.

4) Add heavy cream and Roberts Reserve Lemon Dill and Caper sauce to pan and bring to a

simmer.

5) Add cooked pasta into cream mixture and toss to evenly coat.

6) Fold crab into pasta and simmer until crab is heated thru. Serve and enjoy with garlic bread

Pineapple Habanero Cedar Plank Salmon

Ingredients

2 lb Salmon

1 cup(s) Robert's Reserve Roasted Pineapple & Habanero Sauce, Reserve half for final plating

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Spicy House Rub or Adams Reserve Hickory House Rub

1 H-E-B Cedar Grilling Planks

Instructions

1) Soak cedar plank 30 minutes in water. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

2) Remove plank from water and place salmon skin side down on to cedar plank.

3) Season salmon evenly with the rub, and brush half of the Roberts Reserve Pineapple Habanero

sauce over salmon.

4) Place cedar plank with salmon on to grill and cook 12-15 minutes

5) Remove salmon from the plank and on to a plate. brush on leftover sauce over top of salmon

and serve

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.