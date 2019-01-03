Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Delicious recipes that won't weigh you down

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Ssam Sauce Shrimp Cocktail

Ingredients

1 Lb Singleton all natural jumbo shrimp ring, refrigerate

6 Tbsp Better Way Provision Ssam Sauce, Open bottle

1 Tbsp Atlantic Prepared Horseradish, refrigerate

1 medium Lemon, Slice in half

Instructions

1) Keep shrimp ring refrigerated until ready to serve. Remove lid and serve.

2) In a small mixing bowl, measure sauce, horseradish.

3) Cut lemon in half and squeeze juice into mixing bowl with other ingredients.

4) Mix all ingredients, chill for 30 minutes and serve with shrimp ring for dipping sauce.

Bo Ssam Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients

2 Lb Pork Tenderloin, Put into crock pot

2 Better Way Provision Ssam Sauce, Open bottle and pour over pork in crock pot

2 cup(s) Long Grain Rice, Cook according to package instructions

1/4 lb radish, Wash and slice

1 Matchstick Carrots, Wash and set aside

1/4 cup(s) Sugar, Measure and set aside

1 cup(s) Rice Vinegar, Measure and set aside

1 Tbsp Kosher Salt, Measure and set aside.

1 cup(s) Water, Measure and set aside

1 Lettuce wraps, Wash and dry

Instructions

1) Put pork into crockpot, pour Ssam sauce over and cook for 8 hours

2) In a saucepan, add water, vinegar, sugar and salt. Bring to boil stirring constantly.

3) Pour boiling mixture over radishes and carrots. Let cool for 30 minutes. Store in airtight container in refrigerator. *Can make up to 2 days in advance

