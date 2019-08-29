Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Delicious Labor Day recipes

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Instant Pot Soppin' Pulled Pork

Ingredients

5 Lb Boneless pork Shoulder or Pork Butt

6 Oz Texas on the Plate Smokey Soppin Sauce

2 Oz Adams Reserve Sweet Pork Rib Rub

1 medium Onion (chopped)

1 Bottle of your Favorite Beer

1/4 cup(s) Apple Cider Vinegar

1/4 cup(s) Avocado Oil

Instructions

1) Trim off large pieces of fat from pork. Cut the pork into 4 Pieces. Sprinkle Adams Rub over

meat pat the seasoning into meat.

2) Turn On your pressure cooker on Saute. Once heated, add the Avocado Oil. Sear pork on

both sides when both sides are brown then take out then put in onions beer, 6 oz of soppin'

sauce, apple cider. Stir with wooden spoon and Scrape any browned bits from bottom of the

pot, and reduce sauce. Return pork back into pot.

3) Lock the lid into place and make sure the valve is set to seal. Set to cook on HIGH pressure

for 60 minutes. The cooker should take between 10 and 12 minutes to come to pressure.

4) Open the pressure release valve (quick release) as soon as the cook time is up. Transfer pork

on to cutting board let meat rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, set the cooker to saute to reduce

the sauce will take about 10 minutes. When sauce in thickens, turn cooker off.

5) After you have let meat rest then shredded meat and put back into sauce. Will be great with

bacon jam slaw, over a bun.

Coleslaw for Soppin' Sauce Pork

Ingredients

1/2 cup(s) Cilantro ( cleaned and chopped)

1/2 Purple Cabbage

1/2 Green cabbage

1 Green Onion

1/2 cup(s) Better then Good Bacon Jam

1/2 cup(s) mayo

1/2 cup(s) Carrot sticks

Instructions

1) First, wash all the vegetables in the recipe. Dry and set aside.

2) Cut the Purple and green Cabbage using a shape knife or using a Mandolin. be sure to cut

the core out before you start cutting the cabbage into thin Robbins. place in a bowl.

3) Then chop green onion and cilantro chop. Then Place in bowl with cabbage and add carrot

sticks.

4) In a small bowl mix Bacon Jam and mayo mix into bowl with the vegetables.

5) Serve over pulled pork over a bun or just as a side dish.

